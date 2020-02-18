Sports Injuries Impacting Teeth are Painful and Scary, Yet Treatable, says Dr. Bostani's Advanced Dental

BURBANK, Calif., Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A January 18article on Yahoo Sports reports on the gruesome injury that Las Vegas Golden Knights center Paul Stastny sustained as he was hit in the face with a high stick, knocking out several of his teeth and dispersing enough blood to warrant the appearance of a homicide detective had the incident not occurred in a hockey rink. Spectators were both awed and horrified as Stastny began picking up his dislodged teeth from the ice while referees deliberated on the impending penalty. Burbank based dental center Dr. Bostani's Advanced Dental says that despite the rather grotesque nature of the injury, the hockey player will very likely be able to re-root his missing teeth or have dental implants installed on route to a full recovery.

Dr. Bostani's Advanced Dental says that sports injuries involving teeth are actually quite common despite the wide use of protective gear like mouth guards and helmets. Although these injuries are often terrifying and quite painful in the moment, more often than not there are relatively simple treatment options that can fully replace or restore any damaged or lost teeth, the center adds. The dental center also notes that while rare, even truly horrible injuries may have a light at the end of the tunnel with full mouth reconstruction procedures. Of course, most cases are far less extreme, the center adds.

Dr. Bostani's Advanced Dental says that traumatic injuries are not the most typical cause for missing or damaged teeth though. Poor dental hygiene, genetics, and plain bad luck are all routine causes of tooth loss, the center adds. The bright side is that modern dentistry has progressed to a point where treatment options exist for most instances of tooth loss, including dentures, bridges, dental implants, and more. Patients who are suffering from various tooth and gum maladies, the center continues, can receive treatment for the vast majority of all ailments—though it recommends visiting a dentist at the first sign of a problem, as ailments that are allowed to fester often become harder and more costly to treat.

The dental office adds that good dental hygiene can limit the chances of developing dental ailments. This means properly brushing and flossing after every meal in addition to visiting a dentist regularly for checkups. Dr. Bostani's Advanced Dental says that limiting the consumption of sugary or acidic foods and beverages can be beneficial as well as these foods and drinks can wreak havoc on the enamel of one's teeth as well as one's waistline.

