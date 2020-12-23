SMI 10’403 1.0%  SPI 12’979 1.0%  Dow 30’016 -0.7%  DAX 13’418 1.3%  Euro 1.0821 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’497 1.4%  Gold 1’861 -0.9%  Bitcoin 20’993 3.8%  Dollar 0.8894 0.3%  Öl 49.8 -2.0% 
23.12.2020 02:27:00

"Sports and Technology" Empower the High-quality Development of the Sports Industry in Guangxi

FANGCHENGGANG, China, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The China-ASEAN Sports Tourism Carnival High-quality Development Conference was held on December 19, 2020 in Fangchenggang of Guangxi, under the theme of "encouraging the quality growth of the sports industry and fostering a new development pattern". Following activities such as "Winter Tour in Guangxi" and "Green Ecological Sports in Guangxi", more than 40 major sports events above the city level will be held in the region. These events are mainly oriented to the general public, including marathon, basketball, table tennis, and football, to meet the diverse fitness needs of the public. It is estimated that the Carnival will garner more than 250,000 participants (person-time), according to Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Sports Bureau.

   

At the conference, the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Sports Bureau signed strategic cooperation agreements with Fangchenggang Municipal Government, Beijing Liandong Investment (Group) Co., Ltd., and KAILAS Group to work closely to construct a healthy sports industry park, integrate sports and education, and enhance sports events operation, while striving to build a "new high land" for the development of the sports industry.

"Driving new sports consumption models with digital technologies and promoting the digitalization and intelligentization of the sports industry is an essential part of the high-quality development of the industry," said Li Changzhu, vice president of Huawei's Consumer BG, at the conference.

"Technology changes our lives" is a well-known slogan. Science and technology are also crucial to sports. "As people are better aware of the importance of health, there is a growing demand for scientific sports and health management," Li added, and this has provided conditions conducive to the digital transformation of the sports industry.

At the opening ceremony, smart health equipment such as badminton robots, AR bicycles, and AR indoor rowers garnered great fanfare in the exhibition hall. Among them, AR bicycles features real-time online management of user's riding data, and users can team up for training or online competitions via the built-in cycling game, which is an entertaining training exercise.

Bao Mingxiao, a professor at Beijing Sport University, holds the view that "technology and sports" can quantify exercise, and the accurate and diverse exercise data generated in real time by smart devices can be analyzed to develop a scientific way of doing exercise.

"After the epidemic, a growing number of people have realized that exercise is not only a 'good medicine', but also an innate fundamental 'vaccine' with great safe and long-lasting effectiveness," Bao said.

Caption: Visitors experiencing a cycling game

Caption: Visitors playing badminton with robots

