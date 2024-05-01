Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’261 -0.6%  SPI 15’067 -0.5%  Dow 37’816 -1.5%  DAX 17’932 -1.0%  Euro 0.9822 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’921 -1.2%  Gold 2’285 0.0%  Bitcoin 53’049 -5.0%  Dollar 0.9213 0.2%  Öl 85.3 -3.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Sandoz124359842Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Logitech2575132Tesla11448018Canopy Growth131680879HOCHDORF2466652Swiss Re12688156Straumann117544866Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405
Top News
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin & Co.: Wie sich die Kryptokurse am Vormittag entwickeln
Pinterest setzt mehr um - Pinterest-Aktie schiesst nachbörslich hoch
AMD mit leichtem Umsatz- und Gewinnwachstum: AMD-Aktie dennoch kräftig unter Druck
LSE-Handel: FTSE 100 zum Handelsstart stärker
Angespannte Stimmung in Europa: STOXX 50 legt zum Handelsstart den Rückwärtsgang ein
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
Sportradar Aktie [Valor: 113423966 / ISIN: CH1134239669]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
01.05.2024 09:30:46

Sportradar Appoints Behshad Behzadi as Company’s Chief Technology Officer and Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer

finanzen.net zero Sportradar-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Sportradar
9.31 USD -3.12%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Recognized global technology leader and co-founder of transformative Google products to accelerate the adoption of AI and product development

ST. GALLEN, Switzerland, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) ("Sportradar” or the "Company”) today announced that Behshad Behzadi has been named Chief Technology Officer and Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer of the Company (CTO and CAIO), effective May 1.

As Sportradar’s CTO and CAIO, Behzadi will be based in the organization’s headquarters in Switzerland and report directly to Chief Executive Officer, Carsten Koerl. Working collaboratively across the organization, Behzadi will drive the usage and adoption of AI and cutting-edge technology to enhance its product offerings and roadmap to deliver hyper-personalized experiences for sports fans. Additionally, his extensive experience in leading initiatives aimed at improving internal operational efficiency will help optimize processes and drive innovation across the business. Sportradar has the largest global coverage of sports data, fan insights and betting liquidity. The usage of cutting-edge AI will help to drive the Company’s future efficiency and can create significant value for clients and stakeholders.

Koerl said: "We are proud to welcome Behshad, a world-renowned leader in harnessing generative AI and other advanced technologies, who marries a unique blend of technical expertise and business acumen. His proven track record in developing and commercializing product strategies to accelerate growth and innovation, as well as spearheading initiatives aimed at improving internal operational efficiency, will bolster our leadership position, keeping Sportradar at the forefront of technological advancement.”

With more than 20 years of experience, Behzadi is a distinguished computer scientist and recognized global technology leader with expertise in algorithms, search ranking, natural language processing, speech recognition, machine learning and generative AI. Behzadi joined Google Zurich in 2006 and has played a key role in Google’s AI-first strategy as co-founder of Google Assistant, Google Lens, Google Smart Display and the Next Gen Assistant, a breakthrough in mobile assistant technology with on-device Machine Learning. Most recently, he led Google Cloud's Conversational AI and applied Generative AI initiative focusing on applying the latest AI advancements to reimagine and automate customer services and operations for large enterprises.  Behzadi earned a PhD in Bioinformatics from Ecole Polytechnique in Paris and did postdoctoral research at the Max Planck Institute for Molecular Genetics.

Behzadi said: "Sportradar is an exceptional company and category leader operating at the global intersection of sports, technology and digital content. I am very excited to join an organization that pushes the boundaries on technology and puts a premium on innovation. I look forward to working alongside Carsten, the rest of the executive management team and their talented group of creators to continue Sportradar’s history of innovation as the Company enters its next exciting chapter.”

About Sportradar  
Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD), founded in 2001, is a leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors. Positioned at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, the company provides sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a best-in-class range of solutions to help grow their business. As the trusted partner of organizations like the ATP, NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, UEFA, FIFA, and Bundesliga, Sportradar covers close to a million events annually across all major sports. With deep industry relationships and expertise, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience, it also safeguards sports through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved.  
  
For more information about Sportradar, please visit www.sportradar.com  

Sportradar Contacts

Press Contact:
Sandra Lee
press@sportradar.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Jim Bombassei
Investor.relations@sportradar.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e9d3aaec-9845-4361-9bab-171b5079031d


Nachrichten zu Sportradar

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten