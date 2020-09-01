SportBLX Announces New Public Offering for Kentucky Derby Contender, Max Player

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The opportunity to own a horse running in the Kentucky Derby is only a dream for many. However, on Saturday the hopes of more than 600 people all over the country will tune in and watch their horse, Max Player, line up in the starting gate and contend in America's most prestigious race. Through SportBLX, an innovative investment platform that allows fans and investors anywhere in the world to own shares of unique assets in sports, a new public offering is currently open for shares of Max Player, prior to the biggest race of the colt's career.

For fans and students of horse racing, owning one of the 20 racehorses of the 20,000 bred each year that have the caliber to "Run for the Roses" is an expensive and unfeasible endeavor. In comparison to other owners of Derby starters who are multimillionaires and captains of industry, Max Player's current shareholders include an industrial products salesman in the Midwest, a housewife and mother of three, a retired healthcare worker on a pension, and a marketing assistant new to the game among countless others young and old; female and male. Max Player investors, who all bought in for the correct price of $200 per share, span 45 states in America and several countries around the globe.

"All of our shareholders have something in common with me - they love the game. It's gratifying to me to not only have a horse in the Kentucky Derby, but to share this joy with others in an accessible way, and we really are looking forward to bringing new shareholders on this week. Anyone who wants an ownership stake in a Kentucky Derby horse can achieve that dream with us at SportBLX," said George E. Hall, SportBLX Executive Chairman and majority owner of Max Player. "I love interacting with our shareholders and we have had a lot of fun 'talking shop' on Zoom calls and surprising them with special guests like Hall of Fame jockey and Board Member, Jorge Velasquez."

Despite its smaller size compared to commercial breeding operations that are neighbors in Versilles, KY, Mr. Hall's Annestes Thoroughbreds has had a tremendous amount of success with Kentucky-bred horses. Max Player, a homebred from Honor Code's first crop, will be his fourth Derby starter. Mr. Hall also captured the 2011 Belmont Stakes with Ruler on Ice.

Max Player shipped to Churchill Downs after placing third in the Travers Stakes and third in the Belmont Stakes, and has worked steadily in the mornings under the guidance of Hall of Fame conditioner, Steve Asmussen. "I'm extremely excited about how he's going to run in the Kentucky Derby. I love how he looks going over the racetrack and his attitude is really good," remarked Mr. Asmussen.

Max Player will break from the 2nd post of an 18 horse field, and will have Mr. Asmussen's frequent collaborator, Ricardo Santana, Jr. up for the mount.

Max Player spearheads SportBLX's latest offering, Annestes Thoroughbreds, which focuses solely on Kentucky-bred horses raised on SportBLX owner George Hall's farm in Versailles, KY. Another horse in the portfolio, is a two-year old colt, Swingman, who is out of the Tonalist's first crop. Swingman has been working smartly in the mornings at Churchill Downs and will look to break his maiden this fall.

"While it is unfortunate the grandstands of Churchill Downs will not have that customary roar when the horses turn for home this year, I hope we can provide shareholders and fans a new way to experience the thrill of racing and enjoy the behind-the-scenes access we're providing on our site for a low entry price of $200." said Joseph A. De Perio, Co-Founder of SportBLX.

The offering is open today through 6:30 pm EDT on Derby Day, Saturday September 5. To purchase shares in Max Player and Annestes Thoroughbreds, visit the SportBLX website. The offering is open to accredited and non-accredited investors and can be found at https://sportblx.com/offerings/annestes-thoroughbreds/.

SportBLX is a technology platform that enables sports fans and investors to purchase shares in horse racing and sports assets via an online platform, including revenue-share interests in player earnings, and equity interests in teams. The company partners with existing brokers/dealers that distribute the securities. For more information visit www.sportblx.com.

Financial technology company SportBLX Inc., (SportBLX), via its management control of SportBLX Thoroughbreds, owns 21% of Max Player.

