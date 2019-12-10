Sponsorship Opportunties Are Now Available For The 2020 Grand Rapids IT Symposium On May 12

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Information Technology Management Association (ITMA) is excited to announce sponsorship opportunities are now available for the 2020 Grand Rapids IT Symposium, which will be returning to the DeVos Place in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Tuesday May 12, 2020. This is a one-day, executive-level event designed for CIOs and their IT management teams. There will be over 250 CIOs, CISO's, VPs, Directors and Managers present at this year's Symposium.

With the success of the 2019 Grand Rapids IT Symposium, many partner sponsors are actively locking in their sponsorship spots for 2020 as only 24 sponsorships will be offered. Our partner sponsors have exclusive access to and opportunities for networking with local IT leaders for the entire day. Sponsor partners can also take advantage of the option to hear high caliber keynote speakers and to attend any of the IT executive-led breakout sessions. In addition, sponsor partner tables at the Symposium are located strategically in the main ballroom where all keynotes, meals and networking breaks take place.

To learn more about how you can benefit from being a sponsor partner, please contact Brian Gargano at EFM Events (brian@efminc.com) or http://www.efmevents.com.

The Grand Rapids IT Symposium is the West Michigan region's annual major gathering of leaders, professionals, and academics working in the I.T. field. This year's Symposium will look at emerging I.T. trends and provide insights into innovative leadership skills in today's fast-paced digital age. This interactive event will also provide attendees with opportunities to collaborate and share their knowledge and experiences through a series of panels, break-out sessions, and knowledge-sharing as well as connect with many local, regional and national partner sponsors.

This year's Symposium will feature compelling keynotes from Kerry Davis, VP, Herman Miller, Jason Joseph, CIO, Spectrum Health and author and motivational speaker V.J. Smith. In addition, the agenda will feature 12 breakout sessions including executive panels and individual breakout speakers on a variety of current IT-related topics.

NOTE: This event is closed to any non-sponsoring vendor companies/consultants/sales reps. For sponsorship information, please contact Brian Gargano at brian@efminc.com.

