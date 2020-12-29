SMI 10’670 0.6%  SPI 13’299 0.7%  Dow 30’404 0.7%  DAX 13’824 0.2%  Euro 1.0865 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’589 0.4%  Gold 1’877 0.2%  Bitcoin 23’820 -1.1%  Dollar 0.8865 -0.3%  Öl 51.4 0.9% 
29.12.2020 13:37:00

Splunk (SPLK) Class Action Deadline Alert: Johnson Fistel Encourages Investors Suffering Losses to Contact Firm

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Splunk, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased Splunk between October 21, 2020 and December 2, 20200, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than February 2, 2021.

[Click here to join this action]

The Complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) Splunk was not closing deals with its largest customers in the third fiscal quarter of 2021; (2) Splunk was not hitting the financial targets it had previously announced; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number. 

Additionally, you can [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471 
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/splunk-splk-class-action-deadline-alert-johnson-fistel-encourages-investors-suffering-losses-to-contact-firm-301198966.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Novartis 82.15
1.58 %
Roche Hldg G 307.55
0.87 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’045.50
0.87 %
CieFinRichemont 80.86
0.82 %
Geberit 553.20
0.73 %
ABB 24.89
-0.16 %
Swiss Life Hldg 411.10
-0.29 %
CS Group 11.43
-0.35 %
LafargeHolcim 48.20
-0.37 %
Zurich Insur Gr 373.60
-0.37 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

07:02
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Kurs auf 3’800 Punkte / Julius Bär – Widerstand hält
28.12.20
Jahresausblick 2021: Wo wird der SMI in einem Jahr stehen? | BX Swiss TV
28.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.00% Barrier Reverse Convertibel Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
22.12.20
Vontobel: derimail - Zahlungsabwickler überzeugten 2020 - hier passende Produkte finden
21.12.20
Will Virus Cap Q4 Growth?
17.12.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
17.12.20
SMI erwacht aus Dornröschenschlaf
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

28.12.20
Schroders: Wie Nachhaltigkeit bei der Anlage in Private Assets funktioniert
18.12.20
Schroders: Die Nachhaltigkeitsstrategie Grossbritanniens nach dem Brexit
17.12.20
Schroders: Wird Bidens Wiederbeitritt zum Pariser Klimaabkommen zum Handeln bewegen?
mehr
Jahresausblick 2021: Wo wird der SMI in einem Jahr stehen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Moderna-Aktie tief im Minus: Impfstoff von Moderna löste allergische Reaktion bei Arzt aus
Novartis und anderen Pharmafirmen winkt nach Preissenkungen in China mehr Absatz -Novartis-Aktie geht im Plus aus dem Handel
NEL, Ballard Power, FuelCell und Co.: Expertenmeinungen zu beliebten Wasserstoff-Aktien
BioNTech-Aktie knickt ein: Probleme in Belgien verzögern Impfstofflieferung für Spanien
Clariant-Grossaktionär will Präsident Kottmann aus VR entfernen - Aktie schlussendlich in Grün
Chinesischer Regulierer stutzt Alibaba-Ableger Ant zusammen - Alibaba-Aktie in Rot
Impfstoffgabe startet - diese Schweizer Aktien könnten profitieren
Trump unterzeichnet neues Corona-Hilfspaket - Euro profitiert gegenüber Franken und Dollar
Wall Street mit neuen Bestmarken -- SMI beendet Handel weit im Plus -- DAX schliesst nach Rekordhoch im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend fester
Siegfried begibt zwei hybride Wandelanleihen - Aktie gewinnt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI fester -- DAX klettert erneut auf Rekordhoch -- Pluszeichen überwogen in Asien
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex zeigen sich im Dienstagshandel höher. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden mehrheitlich Gewinne eingefahren.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit