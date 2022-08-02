Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’118 -0.3%  SPI 14’407 -0.3%  Dow 32’396 -1.2%  DAX 13’449 -0.2%  Euro 0.9735 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’685 -0.6%  Gold 1’761 -0.7%  Bitcoin 22’106 -0.2%  Dollar 0.9575 0.0%  Öl 99.8 -0.1% 
0 CHF Kommission
Sprout Socia a Aktie [Valor: 50807107 / ISIN: US85209W1099]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
03.08.2022 00:19:00

Splitit Shifts Global Headquarters to Atlanta

Sprout Socia a
52.00 USD 0.13%
Kaufen Verkaufen
  • Establishes Atlanta as Splitit's global headquarters and head of U.S. operations supporting its other global offices in Australia (finance) and Israel (R&D).
  • Move puts the company in the heart of a thriving fintech ecosystem important to the company's new strategic direction.
  • The Atlanta metropolitan area includes over 200 fintech companies that generate over $72 billion in annual revenue and process over 70% of all U.S. transactions.

ATLANTA, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Splitit (ASX: SPT) (OTCQX: SPTTY), the only white-label installment solution allowing consumers to use their existing payment card at checkout without increasing their debt, is moving its global headquarters to Atlanta putting the company in the heart of the payments processing center of the world.

Splitit empowers consumers to use the hard-earned credit on their existing credit cards to spread payments over time with no applications, no additional fees and no hassle. (PRNewsfoto/Splitit USA, Inc.)

Founded in Israel, Splitit established its global headquarters in New York in early 2019, but chose to shift headquarters to Atlanta to better support the company's new strategic direction. Having the global headquarters in Atlanta puts the company in the middle of the thriving fintech ecosystem that is incredibly important to accelerate the company's growth.

Georgia is a growing fintech epicenter with over 200 fintech companies that generated over $72 billion in annual revenue. Dubbed "Transaction Alley," 70% of all U.S. transactions handled by payment processing firms located in the area. Splitit's Center of Excellence in Israel supports the company's research and development and its Center of Excellence in Australia supports the company's finance operations.

To learn more about Splitit and see open positions with the company visit www.splitit.com/about/careers/.

About Splitit

Splitit powers the next generation of Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) through its merchant-branded Installments-as-a-Service platform. Splitit is solving the challenges businesses face with legacy BNPL while unlocking BNPL at the point of sale for card networks, issuers and acquirers all through a single network API. Splitit's Installments-as-a-Service platform mitigates issues with legacy BNPL like the declining conversion funnel, clutter at the checkout and a lack of control of the merchant's customer experience while putting the power back in the hands of merchants to nurture and retain customers, drive conversion and increase average order value. Splitit's white-label BNPL is the easiest installment option for merchants to adopt, integrate and operate while delivering an uncluttered, simplified experience embedded into their existing purchase flow. Headquartered in Atlanta, Splitit has an R&D center in Israel and offices in Australia. Splitit is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under ticker code SPT and also trades on the US OTCQX under ticker SPTTY (ADRs) and STTTF (ordinary shares).

Contact Information

Brian Blank, Splitit

brian.blank@splitit.com 

+1 760 917 3321



Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/splitit-shifts-global-headquarters-to-atlanta-301598494.html

SOURCE Splitit USA, Inc.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Analysen zu Sprout Social Inc Registered Shs -A-

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

02.08.22 VW-Rivale Stellantis erzielt Rekordgewinn
02.08.22 DAX Ausblick: Taiwan-Sorgen lassen Anleger nicht los
02.08.22 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 21% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Intel Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Micron Technology Inc
02.08.22 Vontobel: Mit konstantem Hebel in Wasserstoff investieren
02.08.22 Mit Schwung in den August
02.08.22 Marktüberblick: Konsumwerte gesucht
02.08.22 MarketFlow Live - "Call of Duty" disappoints 🎮 Stocks mixed ☔ US labor data & BoE ⚠️ Earnings📊
02.08.22 Schwergewichte als Spielverderber
29.07.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 17.20% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Moderna
27.07.22 Marktupdate 27. Juli: Reaktion des Marktes auf FED Zinsentscheid
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’564.73 19.01 USSMNU
Short 11’823.38 13.16 WSSM2U
Short 12’236.48 8.79 RSSM1U
SMI-Kurs: 11’118.10 02.08.2022 17:31:37
Long 10’593.80 16.85 WSSMPU
Long 10’336.16 12.15 JSSMVU
Long 9’717.95 7.27 S2BMIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktie tiefrot: Ausbaupläne von Meyer Burger kommen bei starker Nachfrage etwas langsamer voran
Spannungen zwischen China und Taiwan: US-Börsen schliessen schwächer -- SMI schliesst mit Verlusten -- DAX gibt letztlich nach -- Asiens Börsen gehen schwach aus dem Handel
CS-Aktie deutlich tiefer: Moody's senkt Credit Suisse-Rating auf 'Baa2'
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger im Bärenmodus
Swiss Re-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Swiss Re schätzt Naturkatastrophenschäden global auf 35 Milliarden
Neue Details zum geplanten Ethereum-Merge sorgen für Kursrally
Meyer Burger passt erwartete Produktionsmengen f&#252;r 2022 und 2023 an
Credit Suisse-Aktie: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen des Monats Juli
Stratege Ed Yardeni: Entwarnung für den S&P 500 - Talsohle bereits erreicht
Zur Rose Aktie News: Bullen treiben Zur Rose an

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit