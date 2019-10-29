Splash Worldwide Aims to Push Creative Boundaries Further in Singapore with Art Director Sharom Ja'affar

LONDON and SINGAPORE, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative technology company Splash Worldwide is honored to announce the immediate addition of Sharom Ja'affar as Art Director for the company's office in Singapore. His appointment was confirmed by Splash's Regional Business Director for Asia Pacific, Herbert Ho.

Ja'affar spent the previous four years as a designer for Williams Lea Tag in Singapore. Prior to that, he held graphic designer positions with Cavendish Design and Nanyang Technological University, following more than five years as the staff graphic designer for famous Singapore cocktail bar, No.5 Emerald Hill. Ja'affar is a graduate of Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts.

"Sharom and I have worked together in the past," Ho explained. "Apart from his keen eye for aesthetics, he's also known for his attention to detail with pixel-perfect clients like Burberry, as one example."

Ho continued, "While Splash is fairly new in Singapore, we have the extraordinary benefit of the company's global network. As we grow, we're seeking to attract multi-faceted, hybrid talents who are pushing boundaries. Sharom is a producing art director, who is highly skilled in design, photography, videography and more. His dedication to constantly improving his craft across new mediums aligns with us perfectly, and we are proud to have him on board."

"Splash has presented a great opportunity that allows me to think outside the box and push myself to be more innovative in creating groundbreaking work across all media," Ja'affar began. "In collaboration with our clients and our global network of talent, we are always working to extend our position at the forefront of the digital world. I am definitely excited to work alongside the talented team in Singapore as our organization aspires toward even higher levels of greatness."

To support Splash's mission to Unleash Creativity around the globe, the expanding company continues to seek out dynamic individuals driven to innovate and collaborate with the world's best. To learn more about open positions across its network of offices in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, please visit http://bit.ly/SplashWW.

About Splash Worldwide

Splash Worldwide (https://www.splashworldwide.com) is a creative technology company that unleashes creativity for everyone, everywhere. With multi-disciplinary insight, creative, production, technology, consulting and innovation teams, we collaborate with clients to create impactful content and distribute it within the right ecosystems. Our offices in London, New York, Portland, Amsterdam, Dubai, Singapore and Kiev serve the world's largest brands and bridge the gap from concept to delivery.

