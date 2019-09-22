Spirit of Wipro Run Brings Together Participants from 110 Cities Across 34 Nations

TAMPA, Fla. and BANGALORE, India, Sept. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today organized the 14th edition of the 'Spirit of Wipro' (SOW) Run in 110 cities across 34 countries. Tampa held its third annual run at Chamberlain High School.

This annual global event has people stepping forward together as a community to bring about progressive change in the society. Wipro's Tampa office identified a Title One Tampa school, Chamberlain High, to donate and match all Run proceeds for educational materials including books for students.

Tampa Mayor and Chamberlain High School alumnus, Jane Castor attended the Run, along with Chamberlain High principal, Jake Russell, faculty and students. Chamberlain High's ROTC program led in the Pledge of Allegiance and National Anthem and its cross-country team assisted with run logistics.

Jane Castor, Tampa Mayor and Chamberlain High alumnus, said, "It is great to see a global company not only invest, but partner with the community it works in to impact the lives of its students. As a Chamberlain High alumnus, I am especially proud of our work and relationship with Wipro and appreciate the positive impact Wipro is making as a member of Tampa's community."

The theme for this year's Run was "#FurtherTogether", which celebrated the spirit of camaraderie and several thousands of Wipro employees, their friends and families, alumni, customers, partners and suppliers came together for the event.

The SOW Run reinforces the core values of the organization-

Be passionate about clients' success,

Treat each person with respect,

Be global and responsible and

Unyielding integrity in everything we do.

Commenting on the run, Abidali Z Neemuchwala, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Wipro Limited said, "The SOW Run is our annual, global tradition. This year's theme of 'Further Together' is aimed to inspire everyone to go the extra mile and is a reminder that anyone can achieve anything if they put their mind to it. We celebrate the collective spirit of Wiproites across the world on this special day and appreciate their contributions towards social causes globally."

Saurabh Govil, President and Chief Human Resources Officer, Wipro Limited said, "The SOW Run celebrates the people of Wipro. Over the years, this annual run has become one of the largest employee engagement events in the world. Every year the run brings together our employees, their families and friends, clients, partners and suppliers. It is a great testament of what the spirit of togetherness and genuine collaboration can achieve."

In the US, the SOW Run 2019 was organized in East Brunswick, Portland, Mountain View, Atlanta, Tampa, Boston, Austin, Indianapolis and Dallas. Other cities around the world include Reading, Perth, Melbourne, Sydney, Edmonton, Ottawa, Dublin, Yokohama, Kuala Lumpur, Curitiba, Guadalajara, Mexico City, Cebu, Manila, Doha, Dubai, Dalian, Singapore, Johannesburg, and Zurich among others.

In India, the SOW Run 2019 was held in 15 cities, including Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune and Kolkata. The event saw an officially timed 21K or half marathon in Bangalore, Chennai, Pune and Hyderabad. This apart, timed 10K was held in Bangalore, Pune, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad.

Each year the proceeds from the SOW Run are used towards social causes identified by the locations, globally. The funds raised by the runners globally are matched 100% by Wipro Limited and are utilized by Wipro Cares, the community initiatives arm of Wipro Limited. In the United States, where Wipro has a significant presence, the funds will be used to support educational programmes in underserved communities. In India, the 2019 edition of the Run is supporting the educational needs of underprivileged and disadvantaged children.

