|
04.10.2024 00:56:13
Spirit In Talks With Bondholders On Potential Bankruptcy Filing After JetBlue Merger Fails : Report
(RTTNews) - Spirit Airlines (SAVE) is currently in discussions with bondholders about the terms of a possible bankruptcy filing following its unsuccessful merger with JetBlue Airways, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the situation.
According to the report, the budget airline has also been considering restructuring its balance sheet through an out-of-court process. However, recent conversations have shifted towards securing support from bondholders and other creditors for a Chapter 11 filing. The timing of such a filing, should it happen, wouldn't be imminent.
SAVE closed Thursday's regular trading at $2.24 down $0.08 or 3.45%. In the after-hours trading, the stock further dropped $0.60 or 26.87%.
Nachrichten zu JetBlue Airways Corp.
Analysen zu JetBlue Airways Corp.
3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: Motorola Solutions, Parker-Hannifin Corp. & Allison Transmission Holdings – mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
NEU✅ Motorola Solutions
NEU✅ Parker-Hannifin Corp
NEU✅ Allison Transmission Holdings
inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Adobe
❌ Ferrari N.V
❌ Novo Nordisk
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRisk-Off-Stimmung: Dow geht tiefer aus dem Handel -- SMI schliesst schwächer -- DAX schlussendlich klar im Minus -- Hang Seng letztlich von Gewinnmitnahmen belastet - Nikkei schliesst fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Donnerstag deutlich nach. Der deutsche Markt wies ebenfalls eine klar negative Tendenzen aus. In den USA übernahmen die Bären das Ruder. Anleger in Hongkong nahmen Gewinne mit, während die japanische Börse am Donnerstag deutlich zulegte.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}