Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’012 -0.9%  SPI 16’043 -0.8%  Dow 42’012 -0.4%  DAX 19’015 -0.8%  Euro 0.9406 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’921 -0.9%  Gold 2’656 -0.1%  Bitcoin 51’806 0.5%  Dollar 0.8526 0.3%  Öl 77.9 4.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Roche1203204UBS24476758Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529Sandoz124359842Sika41879292Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526BYD1459145
Top News
Trend in 2024: Lohnt sich der Einstieg in aktive ETFs?
Kostenvergleich: BYD-Modelle behaupten sich trotz 100%-Zoll im US-Markt
MultiSig statt Hardware-Wallet: Buterin erklärt seine Krypto-Sicherheitsstrategie
Bitcoin-Boom 2024: Wie Bitcoin neue Millionäre und Milliardäre schafft
Donnerstagshandel in New York: NASDAQ 100 fällt schlussendlich zurück
Suche...
JetBlue Airways Aktie [Valor: 1381837 / ISIN: US4771431016]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
04.10.2024 00:56:13

Spirit In Talks With Bondholders On Potential Bankruptcy Filing After JetBlue Merger Fails : Report

JetBlue Airways
6.19 CHF -2.49%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Spirit Airlines (SAVE) is currently in discussions with bondholders about the terms of a possible bankruptcy filing following its unsuccessful merger with JetBlue Airways, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the situation.

According to the report, the budget airline has also been considering restructuring its balance sheet through an out-of-court process. However, recent conversations have shifted towards securing support from bondholders and other creditors for a Chapter 11 filing. The timing of such a filing, should it happen, wouldn't be imminent.

SAVE closed Thursday's regular trading at $2.24 down $0.08 or 3.45%. In the after-hours trading, the stock further dropped $0.60 or 26.87%.

Nachrichten zu JetBlue Airways Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu JetBlue Airways Corp.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: Motorola Solutions, Parker-Hannifin Corp. & Allison Transmission Holdings – mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
NEU✅ Motorola Solutions
NEU✅ Parker-Hannifin Corp
NEU✅ Allison Transmission Holdings
inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Adobe
❌ Ferrari N.V
❌ Novo Nordisk

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: Motorola Solutions, Parker-Hannifin Corp. & Allison Transmission Holdings inkl. Rebalancing – mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

03.10.24 Understanding the Global Wheat Landscape
03.10.24 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Deutschland - Frust und Freude / McDonald"s - Gefragtes Menu
02.10.24 Erhalten chinesische Aktien Rückenwind durch die heimische Notenbank?
02.10.24 Situation im Nahen Osten eskaliert
02.10.24 Marktüberblick: Rüstungsaktien, Gold und Öl gesucht
01.10.24 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Swiss Re AG, Sandoz Group AG, Stadler Rail AG, Sika AG
01.10.24 3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: Motorola Solutions, Parker-Hannifin Corp. & Allison Transmission Holdings inkl. Rebalancing – mit François Bloch
30.09.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 17.10% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Moderna
12.09.24 Vanguard: Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’476.01 19.49 UBS6CU
Short 12’800.13 13.17 ZGSSMU
Short 13’196.49 8.95 SSWMFU
SMI-Kurs: 12’012.32 03.10.2024 17:30:00
Long 11’477.29 19.03 UQRS9U
Long 11’228.58 13.70 SSZMGU
Long 10’794.84 8.95 SSQMTU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

WhatsApp-Chat aus Versehen gelöscht? - So einfach können Nachrichten wiederhergestellt werden
NVIDIA-Konkurrenten im Analystencheck: Welche Aktie hat das grössere Potenzial?
Amazon Aktie News: Amazon fällt am Donnerstagnachmittag
BYD Aktie News: BYD zieht am Nachmittag an
Risk-Off-Stimmung: Dow geht tiefer aus dem Handel -- SMI schliesst schwächer -- DAX schlussendlich klar im Minus -- Hang Seng letztlich von Gewinnmitnahmen belastet - Nikkei schliesst fester
Zurich-Aktie gibt nach: Zurich kann wohl aktuelle Ziele übertreffen - Neuer Dreijahresplan wird im November vorgestellt
NVIDIA Aktie News: Anleger schicken NVIDIA am Nachmittag ins Plus
Kryptowährungen im 3. Quartal 2024: Die Performance von Bitcoin, Ether & Co.
Stadler Rail-Aktie mit Verlusten: Neue Probleme bei Zügen für Berliner U-Bahn
Erste Schätzungen: NEL ASA verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten