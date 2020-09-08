08.09.2020 20:00:00

Spirit Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer Speaking at the Morgan Stanley Virtual Laguna Conference

WICHITA, Kan., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: SPR] President and Chief Executive Officer Tom Gentile and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Mark Suchinski will speak virtually at the 8th Annual Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference at 2:15 p.m. (ET) on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

Access to the webcast will be available at http://investor.spiritaero.com/. 

Individuals are advised to check the website ahead of time to ensure their computers are configured for the webcast.

An audio replay of the webcast will be available for 6 months following the presentation.

On the web: www.spiritaero.com
On Twitter: @SpiritAero

About Spirit AeroSystems Inc.

Spirit AeroSystems designs and builds aerostructures for both commercial and defense customers. With headquarters in Wichita, Kansas, Spirit operates sites in the U.S., U.K., France and Malaysia. The company's core products include fuselages, pylons, nacelles and wing components for the world's premier aircraft. Spirit AeroSystems focuses on affordable, innovative composite and aluminum manufacturing solutions to support customers around the globe. More information is available at www.spiritaero.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spirit-chief-executive-officer-and-chief-financial-officer-speaking-at-the-morgan-stanley-virtual-laguna-conference-301125745.html

SOURCE Spirit AeroSystems

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

The Swatch Grp 204.00
1.14 %
Geberit 519.60
0.39 %
Roche Hldg G 323.45
0.37 %
Swiss Re 75.28
0.21 %
LafargeHolcim 42.67
0.02 %
Adecco Group 47.71
-1.34 %
Swiss Life Hldg 371.70
-1.41 %
Lonza Grp 544.00
-1.77 %
UBS Group 11.07
-1.99 %
CS Group 9.70
-3.22 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:17
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
13:10
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Roche Holding AG, Georg Fischer AG, Geberit AG, Nestle SA
09:48
Vontobel: derimail - Bis morgen zeichnen: Double Coupon BRC auf Goldminers
07:59
SMI-Anleger werden wieder mutiger
07.09.20
Shifting Sentiment Weakens US Dollar
04.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.20% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Nvidia
03.09.20
Aufwind beim SMI | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

02.09.20
Schroders: Wie Private-Equity-Co-Investments die Anlagerenditen nach einer Krise beschleunigen können
31.08.20
Schroders: Vorsicht vor der "BEVI"-Blase in Asien
28.08.20
Schroders: Anleger erwarten in den nächsten Jahren noch höhere Renditen von den Aktienmärkten - trotz des Corona-Schocks
mehr
Aufwind beim SMI | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Apple-Keynote 2020: Darauf können Apple-Fans sich freuen
Smartphone-Verkäufe brechen weltweit um 20 Prozent ein - Apples Erfolg bleibt konstant
Tesla-Aktie aktuell: Tesla zieht deutlich an
SMI beendet Handel im Plus -- DAX schliesst über 13.100-Punkte-Marke -- Wall Street feiertagsbedingt geschlossen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit roten Vorzeichen
Swiss Re-Aktie freundlich: Corona und Unwetter als Wachstumstreiber für Schadensversicherungen
Sanofi-Aktie legt zu: Corona-Impfstoff von Sanofi soll weniger als zehn Euro kosten
SMI beendet den Handel schwächer -- DAX letztlich unter 13.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen schliessen fester
General Motors steigt bei Nikola ein - Nikola-Aktie hebt ab - GM-Papier sehr fest
Roche erhält US-Zulassung für Gavreto bei Lungenkrebs - Roche-Aktie im Plus
Versprechen gehalten: Nikola-Gründer verschenkt Aktien an Mitarbeiter

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI beendet den Handel schwächer -- DAX letztlich unter 13.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen schliessen fester
An der heimischen Börse dominierten am Dienstag negative Vorzeichen. Auch am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es gen Süden. An den Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich die Indizes dagegen auf grünem Terrain.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB