Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Kartellamt genehmigt Panzer-Projekt von Rheinmetall und KNDS - Aktie dennoch in Rot - auch HENSOLDT, RENK und TKMS deutlich tiefer
Strategischer Ausblick für 2026: Deutsche Bank bleibt für den S&P 500 zuversichtlich
MindMaze-Aktie bricht ein: Relief Therapeutics und NeuroX fusionieren
Aktien uneins: UBS und Julius Bär im Visier der US-Politiker
15.12.2025 18:34:00

Spirit Airlines Secures $100 Mln Financing As Restructuring Drags On

(RTTNews) - Spirit Aviation Holdings Inc. (FLYYQ) has lined up another $100 million in short-term financing, giving the airline some breathing room as it navigates its second bankruptcy in less than a year.

The funding comes after Spirit amended its debtor-in-possession credit agreement with lenders, easing immediate liquidity stress. Half of the amount, $50 million, is available right away. Access to the remaining funds depends on the company making further progress on its standalone restructuring plan or pursuing a broader strategic transaction.

Spirit said flights, ticket sales, and holiday travel plans will continue as normal.

Chief Executive Officer Dave Davis said lender support reflects confidence in the progress the airline has made in recent months as it works through its restructuring.

The carrier has been hit by a tough operating environment for U.S. airlines, including government disruptions, trade tensions, and network challenges that have weighed on travel demand. At the same time, pricing pressure from larger airlines offering basic economy fares has made it harder for ultra-low-cost carriers like Spirit to compete.

Spirit filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy again in August after a previous restructuring fell apart, despite cutting about $795 million in debt and securing additional capital from bondholders. Cost reductions have been a key part of the latest effort. In November, the airline announced 150 job cuts across corporate and operational roles, following earlier furloughs of roughly 1,800 flight attendants and at least 270 pilots.

When Spirit first sought bankruptcy protection in November 2024, it employed about 12,800 people and was working to restructure roughly $1.6 billion in debt. As of June 30, the airline operated 215 Airbus A320-family aircraft, most of them leased under long-term agreements running through 2043.

FLYYQ currently trades at $0.21 or 16% lower on the OTC Markets OTCPK.

KI-Hype – Wer profitiert? Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Welche Unternehmen profitieren vom KI-Hype – auch abseits der bekannten Tech-Giganten wie Nvidia, Microsoft oder Alphabet?

Im heutigen Interview analysiert Tim Schaefer @TimSchaeferMedia die zweite Reihe der KI-Profiteure: Energieversorger, Rechenzentren, Kühlung, Infrastruktur & Software. Denn wo grosse Sprachmodelle und KI-Anwendungen betrieben werden, braucht es vor allem eins: Strom, Speicher und Struktur.

💡 Welche Unternehmen profitieren indirekt vom KI-Boom?
💡 Welche Branchen bieten stabile Dividenden bei solider Bewertung?

Eine spannende Analyse für alle, die KI-Investments breiter denken wollen.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

KI-Hype – Wer profitiert? Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

12:19 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Ein sportliches Programm
10:48 SMI scheitert erneut an 13.000-Punkte-Marke
09:29 Marktüberblick: adidas und Puma gesucht
12.12.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 16.60% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Redcare Pharmacy
11.12.25 KI-Hype – Wer profitiert? Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
11.12.25 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Aryzta AG
11.12.25 Wer bringt Europas Autoindustrie wieder ins Rollen?
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’533.67 19.53 S2ZBWU
Short 13’818.80 13.71 STAB1U
Short 14’316.39 8.89 SNQBTU
SMI-Kurs: 13’036.80 15.12.2025 17:30:42
Long 12’479.96 19.68 SATBDU
Long 12’203.49 13.86 SO2B2U
Long 11’690.18 8.98 BH8SXU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

KW 50: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 50: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 50: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
