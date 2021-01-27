SMI 10’904 -0.6%  SPI 13’537 -0.6%  Dow 30’595 -1.1%  DAX 13’620 -1.8%  Euro 1.0761 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’536 -1.6%  Gold 1’846 -0.3%  Bitcoin 26’501 -8.2%  Dollar 0.8880 0.1%  Öl 56.1 -0.1% 
27.01.2021 19:34:00

Spirit AeroSystems Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

WICHITA, Kan., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) today announced its board of directors declared a regular quarterly $0.01 per share cash dividend on its outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable April 9, 2021, to stockholders of record as of the close of business March 19, 2021.

About Spirit AeroSystems Inc.
Spirit AeroSystems is one of the world's largest manufacturers of aerostructures for commercial airplanes, defense platforms, and business/regional jets. With expertise in aluminum and advanced composite manufacturing solutions, the company's core products include fuselages, integrated wings and wing components, pylons, and nacelles. Also, Spirit serves the aftermarket for commercial and business/regional jets. Headquartered in Wichita, Kansas, Spirit has facilities in the U.S., U.K., France, Malaysia and Morocco. More information is available at www.spiritaero.com.

