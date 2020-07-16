|
Spirit AeroSystems Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
WICHITA, Kan., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) today announced its board of directors declared a regular quarterly $0.01 per share cash dividend on its outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable October 5, 2020, to stockholders of record as of the close of business September 14, 2020.
About Spirit AeroSystems Inc.
Spirit AeroSystems designs and builds aerostructures for both commercial and defense customers. With headquarters in Wichita, Kansas, Spirit operates sites in the U.S., U.K., France and Malaysia. The company's core products include fuselages, pylons, nacelles and wing components for the world's premier aircraft. Spirit AeroSystems focuses on affordable, innovative composite and aluminum manufacturing solutions to support customers around the globe. More information is available at www.SpiritAero.com.
