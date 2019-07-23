|
23.07.2019 00:45:00
Spirit AeroSystems Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
WICHITA, Kan., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) today announced its board of directors declared a regular quarterly $0.12 per share cash dividend on its outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable October 7, 2019, to stockholders of record as of the close of business September 16, 2019.
On the Web: www.spiritaero.com
On Twitter: @SpiritAero
About Spirit AeroSystems
Spirit AeroSystems designs and builds aerostructures for both commercial and defense customers. With headquarters in Wichita, Kansas, Spirit operates sites in the U.S., U.K., France and Malaysia. The company's core products include fuselages, pylons, nacelles and wing components for the world's premier aircraft. Spirit AeroSystems focuses on affordable, innovative composite and aluminum manufacturing solutions to support customers around the globe. More information is available at www.spiritaero.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spirit-aerosystems-announces-quarterly-cash-dividend-300889021.html
SOURCE Spirit AeroSystems Inc.
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Dow Jones schliesst stabil -- SMI beendet Handel leicht tiefer -- DAX schliesst etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich zum Wochenstart leicht im Minus. Der deutsche Leitindex DAX präsentierte sich auf grünem Terrain. Die Wall Street notierte am Montag moderat im Plus. Die asiatischen Börsen starteten mit Verlusten in die neue Woche.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}