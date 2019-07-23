+++ Kryptowährung kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
Spirit AeroSystems Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

WICHITA, Kan., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) today announced its board of directors declared a regular quarterly $0.12 per share cash dividend on its outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable October 7, 2019, to stockholders of record as of the close of business September 16, 2019.

Spirit AeroSystems logo. (PRNewsFoto/Spirit AeroSystems, Inc.)

On the Web: www.spiritaero.com
On Twitter: @SpiritAero

About Spirit AeroSystems
Spirit AeroSystems designs and builds aerostructures for both commercial and defense customers. With headquarters in Wichita, Kansas, Spirit operates sites in the U.S., U.K., France and Malaysia. The company's core products include fuselages, pylons, nacelles and wing components for the world's premier aircraft. Spirit AeroSystems focuses on affordable, innovative composite and aluminum manufacturing solutions to support customers around the globe. More information is available at www.spiritaero.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spirit-aerosystems-announces-quarterly-cash-dividend-300889021.html

SOURCE Spirit AeroSystems Inc.

