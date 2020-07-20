Spiral Binding CEO Robert Roth passes baton to Douglas Nash

TOTOWA, N.J., July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spiral Binding announced today that Robert Roth is retiring and Douglas Nash will be the new CEO. Roth, an owner of the company and a 50-year veteran of Spiral, will serve as Chairman of the Board and support business development opportunities for Spiral.

"Transitioning into retirement has been a goal of mine over the last several years," said Roth. "The decision to step down as CEO seemed like a natural progression."

Though no longer involved with daily operations, as Chairman of the Board and driving business development, Roth's presence will still be felt throughout the company he helped build into an industry-leader.

"As part of my new role, I will search for unique, innovative products and develop underserved markets with the ambition of propelling Spiral into the future," said Roth.

Douglas Nash has been appointed CEO effective immediately after serving as Spiral President since September 2018.

"The Board and I have every confidence Doug is the right person to lead Spiral Binding," continued Roth. "He is a seasoned, world-class leader with a remarkably clear vision for the company and well-formed strategies for growth and infrastructure fortification. I think we did a great job selecting him and it has been awesome to witness his commitment to our customers, vendors and employees."

"I am honored to follow in the very large footsteps of Rob Roth and I'm energized by the opportunity to lead Spiral's incredible team and portfolio of products and companies," said Spiral Binding's newly appointed CEO Douglas Nash. "Rob has all of our best wishes for a well-earned retirement. After 50 years of commitment and service he and the Roth family leave a tremendous legacy that will be felt for decades to come."

About Spiral Binding LLC:

Spiral is a leading manufacturer and worldwide distributor of a diverse line of print-finishing, graphic-arts, and presentation products and services. Spiral's highly qualified team of professionals provide solutions to match any area of need for supplies and equipment in binding, laminating, paper handling, photo finishing, and custom imprinting services. For more information, visit http://www.spiralbinding.com.

Spiral is a portfolio company of Hilltop Private Capital (for more information, visit http://www.hilltopprivatecapital.com) and KCB Private Equity (for more information, visit http://www.kcbm.com).

