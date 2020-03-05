+++ Gewinn-Strategien 2020 mit technischer Analyse - Live in den Märkten! Hier anmelden +++ -w-
05.03.2020 18:27:00

Spinnaker Support Awarded Five 2020 International Stevie® Awards for Oracle and SAP Support Services

Recognized for customer service and innovation for several individuals and service teams

DENVER, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spinnaker Support, a leading global provider of Oracle and SAP third-party support and managed services, today announced they were presented with a record five international Stevie Awards at the 14th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service ceremony in Las Vegas on February 28, 2020. The Stevie Awards are considered the world's premier business awards, and each year they recognize the top customer service individuals, teams, and departments.

Spinnaker Support received awards for:

  • Customer Service Department of the Year – Computer Services
  • Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year - Technology Industries for the Oracle Support Team
  • Innovation in Customer Service - Computer Industries for the Global Tax and Regulatory Compliance Team
  • Woman of the Year in Customer Service – Karen Blazek, Director of Customer Success
  • Customer Service Leader of the Year - Computer Industries for Iain Saunderson, Chief Technical Officer

Of the more than 2,600 nominations, only 35% were recognized as finalists. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 150 professionals worldwide in seven specialized judging committees. All five nominations submitted by Spinnaker Support received an award, a new record for the company.

"Being recognized with Stevie Awards again this year is a tribute to the operations teams we have carefully built," stated Matt Stava, CEO at Spinnaker Support. "Our support model was designed from the beginning to provide superior, secure, and compliant customer service. We seek only those individuals who are willing to go above and beyond to make our customers successful. I am very proud that for the past 11 years, our hiring practices have consistently resulted in 98%+ customer satisfaction ratings."

Maggie Gallagher, president of the Stevie Awards, commented, "Every Finalist nominee should be proud of the work they did over the past 18 months to be recognized by the judges. They should also be proud of how well they effectively communicated those achievements to the judges."

About Spinnaker Support

Spinnaker Support is the leading global provider of Oracle and SAP third-party support and managed services for mid-size to Fortune 100 global enterprises. Our customers benefit from more responsive, comprehensive, and affordable support services that ensure the smooth, secure, and compliant operation of their enterprise applications and technologies. Whether you need immediate help for high-priority issue resolution or ongoing monitoring and maintenance, we have you covered. Our exacting standards and unparalleled expertise have earned us the trust and loyalty of more than 1,100 organizations in 104 countries. For more information, visit our website.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

CONTACT: Michelle Wilkinson, mwilkinson@spinnakersupport.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/538443/Spinnaker_Support.jpg

;