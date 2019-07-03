03.07.2019 23:30:00

Spin Master Corp. to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 31, 2019

TORONTO, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Spin Master Corp. ("Spin Master") (TSX: TOY), a leading global children's entertainment company, will report its second quarter 2019 financial results after markets close on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

Ronnen Harary, Co-CEO, Ben Gadbois, Global President & COO, and Mark Segal, CFO, will host a conference call for the investment community on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. (ET).

The call-in numbers for participants are (647) 427-7450 or (888) 231-8191.  A live webcast of the call will be accessible via Spin Master's website at: http://www.spinmaster.com/events.php. Following the call, both an audio recording and transcript of the call will be archived on the same website page.

About Spin Master Corp.

Spin Master (TSX:TOY; www.spinmaster.com) is a leading global children's entertainment company that creates, designs, manufactures, licenses and markets a diversified portfolio of innovative toys, games, products and entertainment properties. Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands including Zoomer®, Bakugan®, Erector® by Meccano®, Hatchimals®, Air Hogs® and PAW Patrol®. Since 2000, Spin Master has received 103 TIA Toy of The Year (TOTY) nominations with 30 wins across a variety of product categories, including 13 TOTY nominations for Innovative Toy of the Year.  To date, Spin Master has produced nine television series, including 2007 success Bakugan Battle Planet and current hit PAW Patrol, which is broadcast in over 160 countries and territories globally. Spin Master has 28 offices and employs over 1,700 people globally in Canada, United States, Mexico, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Russia, Slovakia, Poland, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Vietnam and Australia.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spin-master-corp-to-report-second-quarter-2019-financial-results-on-july-31-2019-300880031.html

SOURCE Spin Master Corp.

