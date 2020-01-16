+++ Jetzt mit Hebel in Aktien, Indizes, Kryptowährungen, etc. investieren +++ -w-
16.01.2020 22:33:00

Spheryx to Present at the 19th Annual PepTalk, The Protein Science Week

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spheryx announces a poster presentation entitled "Quantitative Differentiation of Protein Aggregates from Subvisible Contaminants in Viscous Mixtures Through Holographic Characterization," delivered by Dr. Laura Philips, Spheryx President and CEO, on January 23, 2020 in the Sapphire Ballroom of the Hilton San Diego Bayfront. The co-authors are Ms. Annemarie Winters, Ms. Mary Ann Odete and Dr. Fook Chiong Cheong all of Spheryx. Spheryx be exhibiting throughout the conference in booth 425, featuring xSight, Spheryx's particle characterization instrument, xStream, a robotic sample loader for xSight, and xCell, custom disposable microfluidic sample chips.

Solutions for Suspensions (PRNewsFoto/Spheryx, Inc.)

About Spheryx, Inc.
Spheryx, Inc. is a privately held analytical services and instruments company providing Total Holographic Characterization® of colloidal materials. Spheryx's proprietary technology uses holographic video microscopy to characterize each particle in colloidal dispersions and multi-component colloidal mixtures, offering unprecedented insights into these materials' characteristics. Applications include R&D, quality assurance and manufacturing process control across a broad spectrum of industries, where characterization of colloids can enhance innovation, improve safety and reduce costs. For more information: https://www.spheryx.solutions/

Note: This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events. These statements are just predictions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual events or result to differ materially.

Contact:
Laura Philips, CEO
lphilips@spheryx.solutions
607-738-0100

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spheryx-to-present-at-the-19th-annual-peptalk-the-protein-science-week-300988506.html

SOURCE Spheryx, Inc.

Wall Street in Rekordstimmung -- SMI beendet den Handel im Plus -- DAX letztlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Donnerstag letztlich freundlich. Der deutsche Leitindex befand sich auf Richtungssuche. Die Wall Street profitierte am Donnerstag vom Abschluss des Handelsabkommens. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost zeigten sich mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen.

