SphereMail Announces Strategic Partnership with OfficeRnD To Address Extensive COVID-19 Challenges Within The Coworking Industry

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SphereMail, a leading provider of online mail management software has officially partnered with OfficeRnD, a comprehensive software platform for coworking and flexible workspace providers, to address the significant and evolving impact of COVID-19 on the coworking industry.

As office workers worldwide adapt to the "new normal" of working from home due to COVID-19 restrictions, they are finding a new set of challenges in presenting a professional image. The reality is that most home offices have been hastily set up and are not properly equipped to deal with the ongoing distraction of family life nor have the proper tools to be truly effective.

While coworking locations and flexible workplaces typically solve the problem of delivering a professional workplace without the expense or commitment of a long-term office lease, social distancing and "shelter-in-place" directives have forced many coworking locations to close for the unforeseen future. Virtual Office Services and Online Mail Management are now providing a lifeline and a new source of revenue for the coworking industry as well as tools for businesses that are struggling to support at-home workers.

SphereMail and OfficeRnD have partnered by integrating the online mail management component of SphereMail into the robust coworking management platform of OfficeRnD to serve the immediate needs of coworking members and tenants who are forced to work at home as well as position for the evolving nature of the workplace which is expected to be forever changed by the impact of COVID-19.

"We are excited and proud to be partnered with an innovative company like OfficeRnD" says Hasan Mirjan, CEO and Founder of SphereMail. "Both of our companies have been evolving to meet the ongoing needs of the coworking community and we now have the ability to offer our customers the ease of accessing one system for meaningful services during a critical time"

"Remote and flexible working is becoming the new norm blurring the lines between the physical and the virtual office world" says Miro Miroslavov, CEO and Co-founder of OfficeRnD. "We're very excited to be partnering with SphereMail and offer integrated flexible and virtual office management experience to our customers."

About SphereMail

SphereMail is passionate in the belief that there is a better way to manage physical mail. Our revolutionary cloud-based software platform was initially developed in 2011 to address the unique mail handling needs of the Coworking industry. Mobile ready and simple to use, mail recipients can access their physical mail online, at any time and from any mobile device, worldwide. Headquartered in the heart of Silicon Beach (Santa Monica), California, our software platform has evolved to include a full suite of virtual office services across multiple industries at more than 600 client locations worldwide. Sophisticated software, simple to use.

About OfficeRnD

OfficeRnD is the ultimate platform for coworking and flex spaces that helps them automate administrative processes such as billing, meeting room bookings, and more. It also allows them to make data-driven decisions about their business by keeping track of key business metrics with automatically generated reports. OfficeRnD comes both as a Desktop Platform and a suite of member-facing Mobile Apps that help operators provide the best digital experience to their members.

Media contact: info+media@spheremail.co

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spheremail-announces-strategic-partnership-with-officernd-to-address--extensive-covid-19-challenges-within-the-coworking-industry-301042426.html

SOURCE SphereMail