+++ Die charttechnische Situation beim Bitcoin spitzt sich zu. Bitcoin vor größerer Bewegung. Jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
21.07.2020 16:15:00

Sphera Wins Three Environment + Energy Leader Product of the Year Awards for Sustainability and Product Compliance

Corporate Sustainability, Life Cycle Assessment and BOMcheck have each been recognized as a Top Product of the Year

CHICAGO, July 21, 2020 /CNW/ -- Sphera, a leading provider of Integrated Risk Management (IRM) software, data and consulting services, is proud to announce that it has won three Product of the Year awards from Environment + Energy Leader.

Sphera Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sphera)

The three Sphera products recognized as Top Product of the Year Award winners are:

  • Corporate Sustainability (formerly SoFi Software): With automated data collection capabilities, market-leading reporting tools, advanced planning features and the most comprehensive source of sustainability data available globally, Sphera's Corporate Sustainability solution makes disclosure and performance management efficient, precise and easy.
  • Life Cycle Assessment (formerly GaBi Envision): Every day, over 10,000 users, including Fortune 500 companies, rely on Sphera's Life Cycle Assessment software and renowned data to model their product's life cycle and to reduce environmental footprint, carbon emissions, water consumption and waste.
  • BOMcheck: This centralized blockchain database expediates compliance processes with continuous monitoring of global substance regulations. With BOMcheck, suppliers can manage their data securely within the database and download declarations in industry standard formats, providing both time and cost savings.

"Enabling our customers to understand, optimize and communicate their corporate and product sustainability is critical to our mission of creating a safer, more sustainable and productive world," said Sphera President & CEO Paul Marushka. "We are honored to be recognized by Environment + Energy Leader for our products delivering on that mission."

For close to a decade, the Environment + Energy Leader Product of the Year Awards have recognized the top products to help sustainability professionals achieve their goals.

For further information, please contact:
Ellen Bremseth, Manager, Marketing Comms, Sphera, ebremseth@sphera.com

About Sphera
Sphera creates a safer, more sustainable and productive world. Our innovative cloud-based risk management platform connects an unprecedented amount of information that leads to deeper insights across an enterprise. We operationalize, scale and optimize Integrated Risk Management strategies to help customers identify, manage, and mitigate risk in the areas of Environment, Health, Safety & Sustainability (EHS&S), Operational Risk Management and Product Stewardship.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sphera-wins-three-environment--energy-leader-product-of-the-year-awards-for-sustainability-and-product-compliance-301097140.html

SOURCE Sphera Solutions

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Adecco Group 47.35
3.70 %
UBS Group 11.57
2.66 %
Swiss Life Hldg 363.20
1.59 %
Swiss Re 77.16
1.26 %
CS Group 10.17
1.14 %
CieFinRichemont 60.92
-0.49 %
Roche Hldg G 340.75
-0.60 %
Givaudan 3’742.00
-1.06 %
Novartis 81.44
-1.54 %
SGS 2’409.00
-1.75 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:39
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
11:36
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Swatch Group AG, Adecco Group AG, Credit Suisse Group AG
09:24
Vontobel: 10% Coupon auf 20% verdoppeln?
08:58
SMI vor neuem Verlaufshoch
20.07.20
Berichtssaison bringt Zahlenflut | BX Swiss TV
20.07.20
Recovery Setback?
13.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11:37
Schroders: Wird Covid-19 die Inflation zurückbringen?
17.07.20
Schroders: Video: Is Big Tech under threat?
17.07.20
Schroders: Johanna Kyrklund - Are markets paying enough attention?
mehr
Berichtssaison bringt Zahlenflut | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ähnlichkeiten zu 1929: Kommt ein Mega-Crash auf uns zu?
Novartis-Aktie im Minus: Corona-Rücksetzer im zweiten Quartal
UBS verdient im zweiten Quartal wegen Wertberichtigungen weniger als im Vorjahr - Aktie trotzdem stärker
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO schiesst hoch
ARYZTA setzt GV auf 16. September an und prüft Übernahmeangebote - Aktie springt zweistellig hoch
Wirecard-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Pleite kann teuer für den Staat werden
Wall Street fester -- SMI und DAX stärker -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Verbot von Kryptowährungen geplant: Indien legt Gesetzesentwurf vor
Trotz Aktien-Anstieg: Tesla-Leerverkäufe auf Rekordhoch
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger bricht nach oben aus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street fester -- SMI und DAX stärker -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich am Dienstag auf grünem Terrain. Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex legen am Dienstag zu. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen Gewinne aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB