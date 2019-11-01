+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
01.11.2019 15:01:00

SPEZA Accepting DCEP - World's First Sovereign Digital Currency

MANILA, Philippines, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SPEZA, a Digital Asset Solutions Provider, Exchange operator and regulator, proudly announces its readiness in accepting China's Digital Currency Electronic Payment (DCEP), the world's first sovereign Digital Currency, along with all major digital assets listed on SPEZA Digital Asset Exchange.

SPEZA Accepting DCEP -- World’s First Sovereign Digital Currency

Huang Qifan, Vice Chairman of the China International Economic Exchange Center (CCIEE) announced at the Bund Financial Summit 2019 in Shanghai, that the People's Bank of China (PBoC) will be rolling out a yuan-pegged Sovereign Digital Currency and likely to be the first central bank in the world to launch a digital currency.

His statement was among a series of crypto-related announcements from China's top officials following President Xi Jinping's speech to accelerate the development of blockchain technology in China.

"We must take blockchain as an important breakthrough for independent innovation of core technologies, clarify the main directions, increase investment, focus on a number of key core technologies, and accelerate the development of blockchain technology and industrial innovation," stated President Xi as part of the 18th collective study of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee in Beijing.

Attorney Edwin Alden V Uy, CEO of SPEZA introducing SPEZA and its services at the SPEZA Manila Headquarters Launching Ceremony

"SPEZA is looking forward to working closely with the authorities and being among the first Digital Asset Exchanges in the world to adopt DCEP," said Atty. Edwin Alden V. Uy, CEO, SPEZA.

About SPEZA

SPEZA is a financial technology company headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, with a Regional Operating Headquarters in Manila, Philippines.

Under the authority of the Cagayan Economic Zone Authority (CEZA), an agency under the Office of the President of the Philippines, SPEZA was granted an Offshore Virtual Currency Exchange (OVCE) Primary License, authorizing SPEZA to operate its Digital Asset Exchange whilst given the mandate to issue OVCE Regular Licenses and regulate its licensees. Additionally, SPEZA offers solutions for Digital Asset Tokenization and Exchange solutions, Payment and Retail PoS Solutions, and Blockchain Development services.

SPEZA is currently working with leading financial institutions and industry leaders to merge traditional financial products with digital assets.

About CEZA

Cagayan Economic Zone Authority (CEZA), is a government-owned and controlled corporation (GOCC), under the Office of the President of the Philippines, tasked to manage and supervise the development of the Cagayan Economic Zone and Freeport (CSEZFP), and the first economic zone in the Philippines that offers to host financial technology companies in the emerging FinTech industry with the issuance of Financial Technology Solutions and Offshore Virtual Currency (FTSOVC) licenses within their legislative framework.

Links
https://www.speza.org/ 
https://ceza.gov.ph/ 
https://ceza.gov.ph/article/digital-assets-exhange-launching

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/speza-accepting-dcep---worlds-first-sovereign-digital-currency-300949880.html

SOURCE SPEZA

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14:05
Gold glänzt angesichts niedriger Zinserwartungen
07:08
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Am Widerstand / Roche – Aktien direkt an oberer Trendkanalbegrenzung
31.10.19
Vontobel: derimail - Eine Möglichkeit am Boom des Standorts Flughafen Zürich teilzunehmen
30.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Costco Wholesale Corp, Walmart Inc, Best Buy Co Inc
30.10.19
SMI schnuppert weiter Höhenluft
28.10.19
SMI mit Allzeithoch: Zahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
28.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

31.10.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im Oktober 2019
25.10.19
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die globale Disruption auf Small-Cap-Aktien aus?
22.10.19
Schroders: Wie lassen sich die Auswirkungen geopolitischer Ereignisse auf den Markt messen?
mehr
SMI mit Allzeithoch: Zahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SNB-Präsident Jordan: Negativzins weiterhin unentbehrlich
Reuters-Gold-Studie: Hier könnte der Goldpreis bald stehen
Swiss Re-Aktie leichter: Swiss Re schreibt nach neun Monaten einen Gewinn - Aktienrückkauf wird nicht durchgeführt
Wall Street beendet den Handel tiefer -- SMI schliesst schwächer -- DAX zum Börsenschluss knapp im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
ABB erhält Grossauftrag für Offshore-Windpark in Grossbritannien
E-Zigarettenfirma Juul wird für Marlboro-Konzern Altria zum Milliardengrab
Chinas Elektroauto-Markt: Gigafactory Shanghai wichtig für Tesla
Pinterest-Aktie im Sinkflug: Pinterest reduziert Quartalsverlust deutlich - Umsatz unter Erwartungen
Geberit-Aktie gewinnt: Geberit mit Umsatz nach 9 Monaten über Vorjahr
Shell-Aktie verliert kräftig: Shell trotz niedrigerer Preise mit mehr Gewinn als erwartet

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI mit leichten Gewinnen -- US-Börsen in der Gewinnzone -- Asiens Börsen im Plus
Umsatzminus bei ExxonMobil. Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Donnerstag auf rotem Terrain. Der DAX präsentierte sich schwächer. Die Wall Street zeigte sich mit roten Vorzeichen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB