22.11.2019 01:54:00

Spencer Health Solution's Breakthrough Direct-to-Patient Technology Achieves 97% Medication Adherence

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Three years in the market, the spencer® Direct-to-Patient platform is consistently demonstrating a new standard of greater than 95% adherence among chronically-ill patients. Adherence for some individuals managing on average seven medications daily has reached 97% this year.

"No matter what you throw at spencer, patients remain adherent," said Alan Menius, CSO with Spencer Health Solutions, the RTP-based health technology company that developed the spencer platform to help people manage their health and medications from home. "I haven't found a therapy area, comorbidity or demographic where that population of spencer patients' adherence level differs compared to other spencer patients."

In addition to taking their medications as prescribed, the patients – most with at least two chronic illnesses, used spencer's touch screen to answer health questions 75% of the time. Tailored by disease, or personalized for individuals, the questions are designed to capture patient feedback with each pre-packaged medication dispense.

Initially introduced in the care management market, the telehealth platform is now available in clinical research where it extends patient reach in hybrid trials. Studies show that 40% of patients become non-adherent within the first 150 days of a clinical trial.

"Interacting with spencer is habit forming, making it an ideal platform to conduct real world studies," said Tom Rhoads, Spencer Health CEO. "Adherence to trial drugs leads to better evidence in clinical research."  

Menius analyzed data for patients using spencer over at least six months, and some for up to three years, in their homes in the U.S and Canada. While 76% of spencer patients have two or more chronic conditions, 44% have three or more. Central nervous system disorders – including Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and depression – account for 61% of patient conditions; while cardiovascular conditions, such as congestive heart failure (CHF), hypertension and elevated cholesterol, are treated in 43% of the user group.

The average age of current spencer users is 68, with 53% of the population female and 47% male. Half of the patients take between five and 11 medications, vitamins and supplements every day.

About Spencer Health Solutions

Advancing research and healthcare from the home. Bring new treatments to market faster and at lower cost with the spencer® Direct to Patient platform. Spencer Health Solutions, Inc.'s award-winning spencer® technology combines medication dispensing, telehealth and engagement so patients, their health care providers, and clinical research teams stay connected. For more information, visit www.spencerhealthsolutions.com. Follow us on Twitter @spencerhealth

Media Contact:
Gayle McCracken, VP Market Innovation
gmccracken@spencerhealthsolutions.com 
919-208-9176

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spencer-health-solutions-breakthrough-direct-to-patient-technology-achieves-97-medication-adherence-300963505.html

SOURCE spencer Health Solutions

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

21.11.19
Vontobel: Verdrängen neue Videostreaming-Dienste Netflix vom Podest?
21.11.19
Handelsstreit sorgt für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV
21.11.19
Ölpreise legen zu
21.11.19
SMI stemmt sich gegen negativen Markttrend
21.11.19
Weekly-Hits: China & Kering
20.11.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 17.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Beyond Meat Inc
18.11.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.11.19
Schroders Institutional Investor Study 2019
08.11.19
Schroders: Lässt sich eine Energieklemme vermeiden?
31.10.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im Oktober 2019
mehr
Handelsstreit sorgt für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SMI beendet den Handel im Minus -- DAX grenzt Verluste ein -- Wall Street letztlich etwas schwächer -- Hang Seng schliesst tiefrot
So sieht Warren Buffetts Portfolio im 3. Quartal 2019 aus
Ford stellt starke Tesla-Konkurrenz vor - Credit Suisse: Tesla-Aktie vor massivem Kursrutsch
Comet sieht sich für 2. Halbjahr auf Kurs - Comet-Aktie hebt zweistellig ab
Alcon steigert Umsatz und startet neues Sparprogramm - Alcon-Aktie verliert
Das neue Apple-Patent dürfte Apple Watch-Fans begeistern
Bleibt Tesla profitabel? Diese Faktoren muss Elon Musk im Auge behalten
LVMH erhöht offenbar das Angebot für Tiffany - Tiffany-Aktie legt zu, LVMH-Aktie tiefer
US-Präsidentschaftswahlen 2020: Der Markt wird in einem Fall "definitiv" einstürzen
u-blox-Aktie tiefer nach Gewinnwarnung: u-blox senkt mittelfristiges EBIT-Margenziel

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI beendet den Handel im Minus -- DAX grenzt Verluste ein -- Wall Street letztlich etwas schwächer -- Hang Seng schliesst tiefrot
Hin und Her im Handelsstreit: Am heimischen Aktienmarkt blieb die Stimmung trüb. Der DAX konnte seine Verluste im Verlauf reduzieren. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Donnerstag zurückhaltend. Die Indizes in Fernost präsentierten sich mit Abgaben.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Areas.Article.ViewModels.News.DetailsViewModel FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Extensions.VueComponent ;