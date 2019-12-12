+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Jetzt an der Umfrage zum Thema ETFs teilnehmen +++ -w-
12.12.2019 01:35:00

Speedcast Delivers Connectivity to Mining Site in Western Australia for Leading Iron Ore Producer

Satellite Service Supports Operations and Crew Welfare at Extremely Remote Mining Site

SYDNEY, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Speedcast International Limited (ASX: SDA), the world's most trusted provider of highly-reliable, fully-managed, remote communication and IT solutions, has completed installation and commissioning of connectivity services for a leading iron ore producer in remote Western Australia. The 130Mbps service meets the site's increasing requirement for data connectivity to optimize mining operations and support crew welfare at the +300-worker site. 

The low latency satellite service provides a new level of operational efficiencies as well as giving crew access to streaming services. The installation at the mining site required motorized antennas capable of tracking two satellites as they cross from horizon to horizon and handing off service between them to maintain uninterrupted connectivity.

"The connectivity demands of mining are increasing fast as companies use information technology to increase their productivity," said Erwan Emilian, EVP Enterprise & Emerging Markets, Speedcast.  "High-quality connectivity also makes life at the mine a lot less challenging for the hardworking people onsite. Speedcast views mining as a key growth segment and is proud to be contributing to the success of one of Australia's leading producers by delivering these low latency 'fibre-in-the-sky' services." 

About Speedcast International Limited

Speedcast International Ltd (ASX: SDA) is the world's largest remote communications and IT services provider. The company delivers critical communications solutions through its multi-access technology, multi-band and multi-orbit network of 80+ satellites and an interconnecting global terrestrial network, bolstered by extensive local support from 40+ countries. Speedcast is uniquely positioned as a strategic partner, tailoring communications, IT and digital solutions to meet customer needs and enable business transformation. The company provides managed information services with differentiated technology offerings, including cybersecurity, crew welfare, content solutions, data and voice applications, IoT solutions and network systems integration services. With a passionate customer focus and a strong safety culture, Speedcast serves more than 3,200 customers in over 140 countries in sectors such as Maritime, Energy, Mining, Enterprise, Media, Cruise, Humanitarian and Government. Learn more at www.speedcast.com.

Speedcast® is a trademark and registered trademark of Speedcast International Limited. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners. © 2019 Speedcast International Limited. All rights reserved.

Contact Information:
Speedcast Contact
Peggy Stalhut
Global Marketing Director
Tel: +1 631 457 1198
Email: peggy.stalhut@speedcast.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/610079/Speedcast_International_Ltd_Logo.jpg

11.12.19
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
11.12.19
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
11.12.19
Raiffeisen: Produkt im Fokus
11.12.19
Saudi-Arabien benötigt höheren Ölpreis
11.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Beyond Meat Inc
11.12.19
SMI schafft noch die Wende
10.12.19
Notenbank & Brexit: Spannende Tage voraus!
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
26.11.19
Schroders: Die wachsende Bedeutung chinesischer A-Aktien in acht Bildern
Notenbank & Brexit: Spannende Tage voraus!

Aramco mit Weltrekord-Börsengang: Erstkurs der Aramco-Aktie überzeugt
UBS muss sich wegen US-Hypothekenpapieren vor Gericht verantworten
Credit Suisse rudert bei Rendite-Zielen zurück - Aktie verliert leicht
Wall Street schliesst mit Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst mit positiver Tendenz -- DAX im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost gehen überwiegend freundlich aus dem Handel
Senkung Kassenbeitrag zu Betriebsrenten diese Woche im Bundestag
ABB-Aktien dank positiver Analystenkommentare im Plus
US-Notenbank hält Zinsen stabil - Signal für lange Pause
Ex-PIMCO-CEO El-Erian warnt vor Rezession: Diese Massnahmen ergreift er
Chevron-Aktie schwach: Chevron schreibt wegen niedriger Gaspreise bis zu 11 Milliarden USD ab
Anleger unterschätzen womöglich die Gefahr einer Rezession im nächsten Jahr

Wall Street schliesst mit Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst mit positiver Tendenz -- DAX im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost gehen überwiegend freundlich aus dem Handel
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte sich am Mittwochnachmittag etwas erholen, während auch der deutsche Leitindex schliesslich zulegen konnte. Die US-Börsen schlossen sich am Mittwoch in der Gewinnzone. Die Börsen in Asien zogen schlussendlich mehrheitlich an.

