09.03.2020 13:42:00

Spectrum Health Offers Free Virtual Screenings for Those With Possible COVID-19 Symptoms

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to prevent the spread of illness and ease anxiety about novel coronavirus COVID-19, Spectrum Health is offering free virtual screenings for people who are concerned they may have the virus. This allows people in Michigan to seek the information they need from their homes, while making it easy and convenient for them.

"We want to provide a community health service for people who may have symptoms and are concerned about the virus, while allowing them to stay at home and prevent the spread of illness," said Darryl Elmouchi, MD, MBA, chief medical officer, Spectrum Health System, and president, Spectrum Health Medical Group.  "The first step is to call to schedule a free virtual screening visit through our Spectrum Health Now telemedicine service. This will let people know if they need further evaluation."

In the first 48 hours since the hotline went live, Spectrum Health has received dozens of calls.

Callers to the hotline will be scheduled for a virtual video visit and assisted with downloading the Spectrum Health Now app. During the virtual video visit, individuals will be asked a series of questions about their condition by a Spectrum Health provider who will advise whether they need to seek additional care. The patient may select the caregiver of their choice if they need further evaluation. It is not necessary to be a Spectrum Health patient to use the service and receive the free screening. Spectrum Health is offering this service to individuals in the state of Michigan.

The health system also is directing people to its website, www.spectrumhealth.org/covid19, for more information.

About Spectrum Health Now
The Spectrum Health Now app gives consumers access to a health care provider directly from their smart device, allowing them to schedule and conduct a virtual visit all in one place. Telemedicine is typically used for low-acuity conditions such as rashes, sinus problems or the flu. The free COVID-19 virtual screening has been added to its offerings specifically for this public health situation.

About Spectrum Health
Spectrum Health System, a not-for-profit, integrated health system, is committed to improving the health and wellness of our communities. We live our mission every day with 31,000 compassionate professionals, 4,500 medical staff experts, 3,300 committed volunteers and a health plan serving 1 million members. Our talented physicians and caregivers are privileged to offer a full continuum of care and wellness services to our communities through 14 hospitals, including Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, 155 ambulatory sites and telehealth offerings. We pursue health care solutions for today and tomorrow that diversify our offerings. Locally-governed and based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, our health system provided $585 million in community benefit in fiscal year 2019. Thanks to the generosity of our communities, we received $30 million in philanthropy in the most recent fiscal year to support research, academics, innovation and clinical care. Spectrum Health has been recognized as one of the nation's 15 Top Health Systems by Truven Health Analytics®, part of IBM Watson Health.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spectrum-health-offers-free-virtual-screenings-for-those-with-possible-covid-19-symptoms-301019724.html

SOURCE Spectrum Health

