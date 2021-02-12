SMI 10’868 0.1%  SPI 13’568 0.2%  Dow 31’431 0.0%  DAX 13’985 -0.4%  Euro 1.0800 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’677 0.1%  Gold 1’816 -0.6%  Bitcoin 42’466 -0.4%  Dollar 0.8934 0.4%  Öl 61.1 0.5% 

Neue Bitcoin Tracker-Zertifikate von Vontobel - wechseln Sie noch heute! -w-
12.02.2021 15:27:00

Spectrum Health Care partners with Conestoga College to offer free Supportive Care program and employment opportunities

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Spectrum has partnered with Conestoga College to offer a free virtual Supportive Care program for students in the Greater Toronto Area. Upon completion of this program students will be offered full time employment at Spectrum Health Care as Home Support Workers.

Upon completion of this program students will be offered full time employment at Spectrum Health Care as Home Support Workers. (CNW Group/Spectrum Health Care)

The Supportive Care certificate program prepares students to assist individuals needing support to live independently in the home or community. They will develop a clear understanding of their role as a member of the health-care team and how they can add real value to the health-care system and positively influence the lives of others.

"We're excited to welcome individuals who have a passion for working in the community as Home Support Workers and will gain the needed skills for this fulfilling work at Conestoga College," said Spectrum President and CEO Sandra Ketchen.

During employment, graduates also have the opportunity to continue their studies and complete the PSW certification program online through Conestoga, which will be fully sponsored by Spectrum.

"The cost of tuition is typically a barrier for students when considering post-secondary education," said Gail Jordon, Conestoga Director, Workforce Development & Corporate Training. "Through provincial funding, students enrolled in the Supportive Care program at Conestoga are able to complete their training without worry of any financial burden."

To learn more about the Supportive Care certificate program, the college will host virtual information sessions. Register to attend through the event listings:

  • Tuesday, February 16, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
  • Wednesday, February 17, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Thursday, February 18, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
  • Monday, February 22, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Thursday, February 25, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

 Program admission requirements:

  • Ontario Secondary School Diploma, or equivalent, or 19 years of age of older
  • Students must be able to receive instruction, respond and research in English (Canadian Language Benchmark of Level 7 is strongly recommended)
  • Students must be eligible to work and study in Canada

For more information about Conestoga's Supportive Care program, contact Taylor Wells.

SOURCE Spectrum Health Care

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 609.20
1.23 %
Givaudan 3’655.00
1.05 %
Sika 254.20
0.75 %
SGS 2’725.00
0.66 %
ABB 26.08
0.62 %
CieFinRichemont 88.02
-0.11 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’115.50
-0.31 %
LafargeHolcim 49.76
-0.48 %
Zurich Insur Gr 373.30
-0.53 %
The Swatch Grp 265.00
-0.75 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09:50
Vontobel: derimail - Neue (Callable-) BRCs auf Chipentwickler
07:59
SMI schiebt sich weiter nach oben
06:57
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Hochlauf bis 3’720 Punkte? / EUR/USD – Abwärtstrend weiterhin intakt
05:55
China – in den Portfolios untergewichtet!? | BX Swiss TV
11.02.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.50% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) mit Lock-In auf Enel SpA, ING Groep NV, RWE AG
29.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Spotify
mehr

Inside Fonds

11:24
Schroders: Wie steht es um Bidens Klima- und Sozialagenda?
11.02.21
Schroders: Welche Bedeutung hat Infrastruktur bei einer nachhaltigen Erholung?
10.02.21
Schroders: Wie Data Science nachhaltige Anleger unterstützt
mehr

Erst 3 Wochen nach Amtsantritt von Joe Biden fand ein erstes Gespräch mit dem chinesischen Präsidenten Xi Jinping statt. Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst bei Daubenthaler & Cie klärt über die angesprochen brisanten Themen zwischen den beiden Grossmächten bei BX Swiss TV auf. Weiter erläutert er im Gespräch mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, warum China in den Portfolios vieler Anleger noch untergewichtet ist und ob dies einer Anpassung bedarf.

China – in den Portfolios untergewichtet!? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Fall GameStop: Das hat Hedgefonds-Manager Dalio dazu zu sagen
Bitcoin steigt auf Rekordhoch
Zurich-Aktie gibt nach: Corona-Krise und Katastrophenschäden belasten Zurich Insurance
Clariant-Aktie fällt zurück: Clariant schrumpft und schreibt dank Devestition hohen Gewinn
Vontobel-Aktie tiefrot: Vontobel schreibt 2020 leicht tieferen Gewinn
Könnte sich Tesla noch verdoppeln oder verdreifachen? Tesla-Bulle Palihapitiya zeigt sich optimistisch
ams-Aktie zieht an: ams lanciert neuen optischen Sensor im Bereich Industrieanwendungen
Dow tiefer - Techwerte schliessen fest -- SMI geht freundlich aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst über 14'000 Punkten -- Feiertagsbedingt ruhiger Handel in Asien
Roche erhält FDA-Zulassung für Urin-Test auf BK-Virus - Roche-Aktie schliesst freundlich
Aurora Cannabis-Aktie nach Zahlen vorbörslich im Plus - Umsatz verfehlt aber Erwartungen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schwächer erwartet -- SMI an Nulllinie -- DAX leichter -- Feiertagsbedingt ruhiger Handel an den asiatischen Börsen
Die Wall Street geht auf einen verhaltenenen Wochenausgang zu. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es vor dem Wochenende seitwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex notiert im Minus. In Asien gab es aufgrund von Feiertagen am Freitag wenig Bewegung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit