Spectrum Health Care partners with Conestoga College to offer free Supportive Care program and employment opportunities

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Spectrum has partnered with Conestoga College to offer a free virtual Supportive Care program for students in the Greater Toronto Area. Upon completion of this program students will be offered full time employment at Spectrum Health Care as Home Support Workers.

The Supportive Care certificate program prepares students to assist individuals needing support to live independently in the home or community. They will develop a clear understanding of their role as a member of the health-care team and how they can add real value to the health-care system and positively influence the lives of others.

"We're excited to welcome individuals who have a passion for working in the community as Home Support Workers and will gain the needed skills for this fulfilling work at Conestoga College," said Spectrum President and CEO Sandra Ketchen.

During employment, graduates also have the opportunity to continue their studies and complete the PSW certification program online through Conestoga, which will be fully sponsored by Spectrum.

"The cost of tuition is typically a barrier for students when considering post-secondary education," said Gail Jordon, Conestoga Director, Workforce Development & Corporate Training. "Through provincial funding, students enrolled in the Supportive Care program at Conestoga are able to complete their training without worry of any financial burden."

To learn more about the Supportive Care certificate program, the college will host virtual information sessions. Register to attend through the event listings:

Tuesday, February 16 , 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Wednesday, February 17 , 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Thursday, February 18 , 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Monday, February 22 , 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Thursday, February 25 , 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Program admission requirements:

Ontario Secondary School Diploma, or equivalent, or 19 years of age of older

Students must be able to receive instruction, respond and research in English (Canadian Language Benchmark of Level 7 is strongly recommended)

Students must be eligible to work and study in Canada

For more information about Conestoga's Supportive Care program , contact Taylor Wells .

