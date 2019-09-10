Spectrum Gaming Sports Group to Share Expertise at Sports Betting USA 2019, November 5-6 in New York

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Three experts from the Spectrum Gaming Sports Group (SG2) will share their expertise in legal sports betting at the Sports Betting USA regulatory and investment conference, to be held here November 5-6.

The third Sports Betting USA will build on the unprecedented success of its previous events by offering a wide range of speakers in critical specialties who will help chart the future of sports betting in the United States.

The conference, to be held at Metropolitan West on 46th Street in Midtown Manhattan, is produced by Spectrum's longstanding partner, Clarion Gaming, the world's largest producer of conferences focused on the future of the global gaming industry.

SG2, a specialty unit of Spectrum Gaming Group, will be featured in several speaking and educational roles at the conference:

Michael Pollock , Managing Director of Spectrum Gaming Group and a principal in SG 2 , will speak on "Capitalizing on sports betting – what's the true value to land-based casinos?"

Rob Heller , CEO of Spectrum Gaming Capital and a principal in SG 2 , will lead a discussion on "Where's the money? Exploring investment opportunities in the sports betting value chain."

Spectrum Gaming Capital Vice President David Isaacson , a principal in SG2, will discuss "Market sizing – understanding state values as sports betting sweeps across America."

"The entire Spectrum team has worked with Clarion in helping develop a highly focused agenda that will put attendees in contact with recognized experts, and that will arm attendees with the insights they need to develop their own business plans," Pollock said. "Spectrum has worked closely with Clarion for more than a decade on five continents, and we share the same core value: Providing insight to promote best practices."

Spectrum for four years has served as Global Gaming Advisor to Clarion.

"Spectrum is at the cutting edge of identifying trends, problems and solutions for the gaming industry long before others see them," said Rory Credland, Events Director of Clarion Gaming. "That expertise is one reason why Clarion values its relationship with Spectrum."

Spectrum has brought its sports-betting expertise to numerous clients, including government agencies in the District of Columbia, Louisiana, North Carolina, and Rhode Island, as well as to tribal governments, sports organizations and gaming operators and suppliers.

To register for the Sports Betting USA conference, visit https://www.sportsbettingusaconference.com/

About the Spectrum Group of Companies: Spectrum Gaming Group is a non-partisan consultancy that specializes in the economics, regulation and policy of legalized gambling worldwide. It has provided independent research and professional services to public- and private-sector clients since 1993 and has worked in 40 US states and territories and in 48 countries on six continents. Spectrum also serves Executive Director for the National Council of Legislators from Gaming States (NCLGS), which will hold its Winter Meeting January 10-12, 2020, in San Diego. For more information, visit www.nclgs.org.

Spectrum Gaming Capital, an independent affiliate of Spectrum Gaming Group, is a boutique financial advisory firm focused on the global gaming and resort industries. It arranges strategic partnerships and raises early-stage capital for developers; provides mid-market investment banking services; and performs complex valuation work and litigation support.

About Clarion Gaming: Clarion Gaming provides a full range of services to the entire spectrum of the global gaming industry including exhibitions, conferences, technical training, research and digital information. Our products, which include ICE exhibitions, the world's largest gaming technology events, are delivered globally and attract more than 35,000 attendees annually in locations spanning the world.

SOURCE Spectrum Gaming Sports Group