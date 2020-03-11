Spectrum Brands Global Pet Care Acquires Top Aquatics Nutrition and Care Manufacturer Omega Sea LLC

ST. LOUIS, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Brands Pet, LLC, an indirect subsidiary of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB; "Spectrum Brands"), a leading global branded consumer products company committed to delivering strong brands and exciting innovation, announces the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Omega Sea LLC to add to its Global Pet Care portfolio of aquatics brands.

Headquartered in Painesville, Ohio, Omega Sea is a global aquatics nutrition business that manufactures and markets premium fish food products, primarily under the Omega One® brand.

"Over the past 20 years, Omega Sea has relied upon a foundation of passionate hobbyists, retailers and employees," said Jim Randall, President, Omega Sea. "We truly value their support and are excited to build upon our legacy of innovation and unsurpassed nutrition."

Omega Sea joins Spectrum Brands Global Pet Care's industry-leading consumer and commercial aquatics lines, including Marineland® aquarium filtration products, kits, tanks and lighting; Tetra® aquarium nutrition, water care and filtration products; GloFish® fluorescent fish and accessories; and Instant Ocean® sea salt.

"We are excited to add Omega Sea's well-respected brands and unique products to our existing portfolio of top-quality pet products," said John Pailthorp, President, Spectrum Brands Global Pet Care. "This investment will allow us to leverage Omega Sea's strong relationships with U.S. pet specialty and independent retailers and combine that with the scale and resources of Spectrum Brands to fuel growth for the future."

"Our priority is to maintain the current level of service for all of Omega Sea's customers and consumers, and we will continue to operate each business with no immediate change to daily operations," Pailthorp said.

Genesis Capital, LLC, acted as financial adviser to Spectrum Brands Holdings, while Husch Blackwell LLP provided legal counsel.

About Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, a member of the Russell 1000 Index, is a leading supplier of residential locksets, residential builders' hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn and garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents. Helping to meet the needs of consumers worldwide, Spectrum Brands offers a broad portfolio of market-leading, well-known and widely trusted brands including Kwikset®, Weiser®, Baldwin®, National Hardware®, Pfister®, Remington®, George Foreman®, Russell Hobbs®, Black+Decker®, Tetra®, Marineland®, Nature's Miracle®, Dingo®, 8-in-1®, FURminator®, IAMS® and Eukanuba® (Europe only), Digest-eeze™, Healthy-Hide®, Littermaid®, Spectracide®, Cutter®, Repel®, Hot Shot®, Black Flag® and Liquid Fence®. For more information, please visit www.spectrumbrands.com.

About Omega Sea LLC

Founded in 1998, Omega Sea is a global leader in aquatic nutrition and care, offering premium pet products for fish, reptiles, amphibians, and crustaceans. With a commitment to quality, family, and sustainability, they create honest brands and innovative solutions for the aquatic hobbyist. For more information, visit http://www.omegasea.net.

