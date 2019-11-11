+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
11.11.2019 19:00:00

Spectrotel authorized as one of multiple awardees for a New York State OGS Contract

NEPTUNE, N.J., Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrotel, Inc., a leading national integrated solutions and managed services provider for enterprise businesses, is excited to announce it is now one of multiple contractors awarded under the NYS OGS (New York State Office of General Services) Telecommunications Connectivity Services centralized contract. Under this new contract, Spectrotel has been approved to offer Voice and Data connectivity services. The contract certifies that Spectrotel is a vetted and state-approved Telecommunications vendor and simplifies services procurement for New York State authorized users by significantly reducing the length of the bidding processes.

"Spectrotel is committed to supporting our partners with public sector customers seeking a simpler, affordable path to telecommunication solutions," stated Ross Artale, President & COO. "We have extensive experience working with all phases of the public sector, from Education, Police and Fire Services, to State and Local agencies and now with NYS OGS contract, our New York State partners will be able to take full advantage of our comprehensive and integrated Voice and Data services."

The availability of this new contract expedites procurement and service delivery while offering our partners the ability to provide fast and cost-effective Voice and Data solutions. This contract is designed to work in conjunction with other OGS centralized contracts for Information Technology products and services required by an authorized user and can be obtained via a competitive request for quotes (RFQ) process. Authorized user agreements awarded as a result of RFQs under this centralized contract will be awarded based on lowest price.

More information on Spectrotel's contract, Contract #PS68703 under Group 77017, Award 23100 – Telecommunication Connectivity Services (TCS) (Statewide and County), can be found here.

About Spectrotel
For over 22 years, Spectrotel has provided quality, affordable, customized, and integrated communication services to SMB and enterprise customers Spectrotel delivers the versatility of any service, any carrier, any speed, at any location. This provides a fully integrated and customizable enterprise solution, from the closet to the cloud that is flexible and scalable as technologies evolve and businesses expand.  For more information, visit http://www.spectrotel.com/

Contact:
Terri Vaccarino
VP, Product & Marketing
tvaccarino@spectrotel.com
+1.732.345.7917

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spectrotel-authorized-as-one-of-multiple-awardees-for-a-new-york-state-ogs-contract-300955656.html

SOURCE Spectrotel, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:00
Neue Woche – neue Hochs? | BX Swiss TV
13:45
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, Swatch Group AG, Dufry AG
13:31
Ein Highlight – nicht nur für die Trader
13:30
Gold & Co. kaum erholt
11:08
Raiffeisen: Newsletter Strukturierte Anlageprodukte
10:43
Vontobel: Singles Day, Black Friday und Cyber Monday verhelfen zu Umsatzrekorden
10:02
SMI-Rekordfahrt gerät ins Stocken
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.11.19
Schroders Institutional Investor Study 2019
08.11.19
Schroders: Lässt sich eine Energieklemme vermeiden?
31.10.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im Oktober 2019
mehr
Neue Woche – neue Hochs? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie legt zu: Novartis-Tochter Sandoz kauft japanische Aktivitäten von Aspen
Darum ist der Bitcoin keine Gold-Alternative
737-Abstürze: Bedeutet dies das Ende für Boeing?
Tesla überrascht mit bahnbrechendem Patent
Beyond Meat-Aktie im Fokus: Laut Analysten ist noch viel Luft nach oben
Cannabis-Aktien: Darum könnte sich die US-Legalisierung als negativ erweisen
UBS-Aktie verliert: Rechtsstreit in Hongkong kostet UBS Millionen
Arbeiten Fiat und Tesla künftig zusammen?
SMI zurück an Nulllinie -- DAX schliesst leicht im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Schmolz+Bickenbach nimmt Anpassungen und Ergänzungen an der geplanten Kapitalerhöhung vor - Aktie im Minus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI zurück an Nulllinie -- DAX schliesst leicht im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich zum Start der neuen Woche letztlich ohne grössere Veränderung. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich etwas leichter. An der Wall Street stehen die Zeichen auf Rot. An den Märkten in Asien ging es zum Wochenstart abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB