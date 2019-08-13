Spectra Logic Expands Presence in South America by Partnering with CIS Group Corporation

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spectra Logic, a leading provider of data storage and data management solutions, today announced a strategic relationship with CIS Group Corporation, an innovative technology distributor, who will be the sole supplier of Spectra's award-winning solutions in Brazil. With a primary focus on the broadcast and entertainment markets, CIS will sell and support all Spectra Logic data storage solutions throughout Brazil, helping to expand Spectra's reach in South America.

To kick off the partnership, Spectra and CIS will co-exhibit at the SET Expo 2019 in the Red Pavilion of the Expo Center Norte in São Paulo from August 27-29, 2019. Spectra's BlackPearl® object storage platform will be showcased alongside solutions from our mutual partners, Avid and Glookast, in CIS Booth #81.

"We selected CIS as our partner of choice in Brazil because of their strong reputation in that region and their solid partnership with Avid," said Nathan Thompson, CEO of Spectra Logic. "Spectra's data storage and management solutions and its seamless integration with Avid and other media management platforms provide M&E customers with end-to-end workflows that help them access, protect and monetize their digital assets. We are very excited about this partnership and believe it will advance Spectra's footprint in South America."

Commenting on the partnership, CIS Group's COO Matt Silva said, "We at CIS are very excited to be partnering with Spectra Logic in the Brazilian market. It goes without saying that throughout the last 40 years, Spectra has continuously solidified its position as a manufacturer at the forefront of technology in the media and entertainment industry. When coupled with CIS's 30+ year history as a market leader in Brazil, this represents a very unique offering – a 'perfect union' of sorts. In bringing the Spectra product line to market, we anticipate offering our clients a very compelling solution for their dynamic workflow needs, particularly as it relates to data storage and data management, and are very much looking forward to advancing this partnership."

Celebrating 40 years of business success this year, Spectra Logic's momentum continues as it strengthens its position in all geographical markets, including Brazil. Spectra Logic's high-performance disk and tape storage solutions have become the prevailing standard for the media and entertainment industry as well as in high performance computing (HPC), cloud, and general IT. BlackPearl® Converged Storage System, Spectra's flagship product at the center of its hybrid storage ecosystem, allow these storage targets to be accessed via cloud protocols, providing an object storage strategy that delivers cost-effective data storage and management to organizations in many industries wrestling with how to access, share and protect their growing data repositories.

About CIS Group Corporation

Since 1988 CIS has been a digital media systems designer and integrator, providing innovative solutions for the Production, Post-Production, Broadcast, Content Distribution, Sports, Educational and Corporate market segments. CIS delivers turnkey systems that combine proven broadcast, IT and storage technologies to enable full digital media workflows. Headquartered in Davie, FL, CIS has offices in Brazil (Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo), New York, and Portugal, serving markets globally. Learn more at http://www.cisgroup.tv.

About Spectra Logic Corporation

Spectra Logic develops data storage solutions that solve the problem of short- and long-term digital preservation for business and technology professionals dealing with exponential data growth. Dedicated solely to storage innovation for 40 years, Spectra Logic's uncompromising product and customer focus is proven by the adoption of its solutions by industry leaders in multiple vertical markets globally. Spectra enables affordable, multi-decade data storage and access by creating new methods of managing information in all forms of storage—including archive, backup, cold storage, private cloud and public cloud. To learn more, visit http://www.SpectraLogic.com.

