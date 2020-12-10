SMI 10’421 0.3%  SPI 12’965 0.4%  Dow 30’069 -0.4%  DAX 13’340 0.5%  Euro 1.0747 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’529 0.1%  Gold 1’840 -1.6%  Bitcoin 16’517 1.4%  Dollar 0.8895 0.1%  Öl 49.0 0.3% 

Die richtige ETF-Auswahl: Synthetisch vs. physisch und wie Investoren die US-Quellensteuer auf Dividenden vermeiden können Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!
10.12.2020 00:00:00

Speck Design and EMist Collaborate on COVID-Fighting Electrostatic Sprayer

SAN JOSE, N.M., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 has driven every industry and organization to drastically improve the safety and health of their staff and customers. Virtually overnight, demand skyrocketed for an easy-to-use disinfectant sprayer, effective against such a pervasive virus.

EMist's first-generation patented electrostatic sprayer technology was available, but a streamlined design and advanced manufacturability for mass production was desired. EMist chose Speck Design to collaborate on its second-generation product, the EX-7000 TruElectrostatic Disinfectant Sprayer, which was recently announced and is now market-ready.

The EMist EX7000

Used within a myriad of industries, including aviation, education, facility management, government, healthcare, hospitality, retail, sports, and transportation, The EMist EX7000 is the world's most effective and lightweight electrostatic backpack disinfectant sprayer. Compact in size, and a mere 14.9 pounds fully loaded, the sprayer deposits an even application of disinfectant, increases spray coverage and lowers chemical and labor cost. It is the most compact high-performance electrostatic backpack sprayer on the market.

Prior to COVID-19, most of the industries that now use an electronic spray for disinfection used a manual application process of liquid disinfectants with simply a spray bottle and wipes. Labor intensive, the manual method uses approximately 75% more chemicals compared with an electronic sprayer and is prone to human error.

Speck Design

EMist selected Speck Design to provide mechanical and industrial design services for the EX7000. Teams from both companies worked closely together, resulting in the creation of a well-designed and easy-to-use sprayer that not only reflects EMist's brand value, but can be quickly and easily manufactured.

"The Speck Design team worked at breakneck speed to solve manufacturing issues and create a product design that reflected EMist's brand and values. The collaboration between the two teams was thorough and extremely productive," said Speck Design CEO Michael Sprauve. "This effort is a good example of how Speck Design delivers specific design and manufacturability expertise. We also provide a broad range of end-to-end design services, from initial concept, all the way to logistics and supply chain capabilities."

About EMist

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, EMist develops intelligent electrostatic disinfectant sprayers that make spaces healthier. During the Ebola pandemic, EMist provided its first electrostatic sprayers, playing a pivotal role in disinfection. That role has accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information, visit EMist.

About Speck Design

Speck Design is a full-service product design firm that takes an integrated-team approach to deliver enhanced user experience combined with start-to-finish processes that ensure manufacturability. For more than 20 years, Speck Design has designed products and services for startups through large corporations, with a goal of delivering the best possible solution to market fast. For more information, visit Speck Design.

Contact Information:
Marketing: marketing@speckdesign.com
Company: info@speckdesign.com 
Phone: 1 650 980 9860

Related Files

FB_INSTA_Image.png

Linkedin_Graphic.png

Related Images

emist-ex-7000.jpg
EMist EX-7000
EMist EX-7000 TruElectrostatic Disinfectant Sprayer

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/speck-design-and-emist-collaborate-on-covid-fighting-electrostatic-sprayer-301189864.html

SOURCE Speck Design

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

The Swatch Grp 232.90
3.74 %
CieFinRichemont 75.78
1.75 %
Swisscom 478.70
1.14 %
Zurich Insur Gr 363.70
0.92 %
Nestle 100.02
0.63 %
Geberit 527.20
0.08 %
ABB 24.03
0.00 %
Givaudan 3’613.00
-0.80 %
LafargeHolcim 47.56
-0.94 %
Lonza Grp 545.00
-1.12 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09.12.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 13.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
09.12.20
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
09.12.20
SMI tritt auf der Stelle
08.12.20
Gold-Silver Price Gap Narrows
08.12.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.60% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
08.12.20
Märkte in Wartestellung | BX Swiss TV
04.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 11.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Credit Suisse, Swiss Re, UBS
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.12.20
Schroders: Warum die Unternehmenskultur wichtig ist - und wie man sie bewertet
03.12.20
Schroders: Wie sich ein Produkt durch Nachhaltigkeit absetzen kann
25.11.20
Schroders: Geschäftsimmobilien - "Neue Normalität" oder zurück zur alten Welt?
mehr
Märkte in Wartestellung | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ams-Aktien sacken wegen Spekulationen um Sensoren zweistellig ab
ARYZTA-Aktie gesucht: Neues Elliott-Angebot bestätigt und Geschäftsteil verkauft - Elliott bezieht Stellung
Schweiz unterzeichnet Vertrag für Impfstoff von Pfizer/BioNTech - Aktien fest
Gefahr für US-Wirtschaft: Experte befürchtet Double-Dip-Rezession und Dollar-Crash
Relief-Aktie deutlich fester: Relief und NeuroRx erreichen Rekrutierungsziel für Studie für Corona-Mittel
Swiss Re-Aktie schwächelt: Beteiligung an Versicherungs-Startup Getsafe
UBS-Analysten: 2021 wird "Jahr der Erneuerung"
Tesla-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Tesla will sich mit weiterer Kapitalerhöhung bis zu 5 Milliarden Dollar besorgen
Wasserstoff-Mobilität: Ineos und Hyundai kündigen Kooperation an
CureVac peilt Zulassung in der EU und in Lateinamerika an - CureVac-Aktie im Plus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street gibt nach -- SMI und DAX verlassen Handel fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend freundlich
Am Mittwoch zogen der Schweizer sowie der deutsche Leitindex an. Die US-Indizes notierten zur Wochenmitte tiefer. Die Märkten in Fernost legten am Mittwoch mehrheitlich zu.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit