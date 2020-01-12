Specialty Beverage Retailer, BevMo! Selects NCR Emerald to Drive Its Digital Transformation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) announced today that BevMo!, the leading alcoholic beverage specialty retailer in the western United States, will deploy NCR Emerald, the next-generation, cloud-enabled point-of-sale (POS) platform that helps retailers run their stores, from POS to payments to back office, loyalty and beyond. NCR Emerald is one element of NCR’s next generation retail store architecture that supports retailers’ entire enterprise. With NCR Emerald, BevMo! will drive its digital transformation forward with a greater ability to integrate their retail applications and innovate quickly in this dynamic industry.

BevMo! is implementing NCR Emerald to run its store operations, including loyalty and promotions, merchandising, integrated payments and consumer self-service. With its API-first infrastructure, NCR Emerald integrates with other applications in the retailer’s ecosystem and with other NCR solutions to promote a consistent customer experience across physical and digital channels.

"At Bevmo! we are always focused on the consumer. NCR’s new Emerald platform will help us to simplify the consumer experience both in-store and digitally. We are excited about our partnership with NCR and the possibilities that Emerald represents.” said Bob Graham, CIO, BevMo!.

"The ability for a multichannel merchant like BevMo! to implement a scalable, next generation retail store architecture that aggregates data and integrates with third parties is significant,” said David Wilkinson, senior vice president and general manager of Global Retail at NCR Corporation. "With NCR Emerald, BevMo! is equipped with the tools to run its entire store and streamline transaction data from eCommerce, delivery and POS systems into a single, consistent flow.”

To learn more about Emerald and NCR’s next generation retail architecture, visit www.ncr.com/emerald.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail and hospitality industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 34,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

About BevMo!

BevMo! is the leading alcoholic beverage specialty retailer in the western United States, with over 160 stores located throughout California, Arizona and Washington. BevMo! provides a uniquely friendly and welcoming environment for competitively priced alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The retailer also has a wide assortment of complementary products such as specialty foods and snacks, cigars, glassware and related bar and wine accessories. Its friendly and product-knowledgeable team members assist both enthusiasts and first-time buyers of wine, spirits and beer. BevMo!’s philosophy is simple: we help find the "perfect drink for every glass.” For more information, visit http://www.bevmo.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200112005030/en/