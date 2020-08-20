20.08.2020 21:30:00

Specials on the 2020 Nissan Rogue and the 2020 Nissan Murano now available at Krenzen

DULUTH, Minn., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Individuals who have been thinking about purchasing a 2020 Nissan Rogue or a 2020 Nissan Murano have a great chance to do so now. Krenzen has two offers available on the 2020 Nissan Rogue and one offer for the 2020 Nissan Murano.

The first of the two offers is $1,500 bonus cash when financed through Nissan Motor Acceptance Corporation (NMAC). The second offer is a financing offer of 0% APR for 60 months. Individuals who are well qualified might also be able to take advantage of 90-day delayed payments.

Drivers who would like to purchase the 2020 Nissan Murano could potentially earn $5,000 is total incentives back from Nissan. The $5,000 includes $4,000 in customer cash and $1,000 in bonus cash.
Krenzen has been serving the Duluth area for over 40 years and the dealership features popular models from Honda, Nissan and Lincoln. In addition to having a great selection of vehicles, the dealership also has a commission-free sales team. The dealership believes that this helps the team members to really listen to customer's needs and find a vehicle that corresponds accordingly.

Individuals who would like to learn more about the offers that are available on the 2020 Nissan Rogue and 2020 Nissan Murano can visit the dealership's website https://www.krenzen.com/. Additional inquiries can be made over the phone by calling 218-727-2905. Finally, the dealership is conveniently located at 2500 Mall Drive in Duluth for those who would like to see the selection of vehicles in person and receive a more personal experience.

 

SOURCE Krenzen

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swiss Life Hldg 364.40
1.48 %
Roche Hldg G 323.85
0.39 %
Sika 211.50
-0.19 %
Novartis 78.13
-0.36 %
Swiss Re 73.16
-0.41 %
UBS Group 10.94
-1.84 %
ABB 23.59
-2.08 %
CS Group 10.05
-2.52 %
The Swatch Grp 194.15
-2.73 %
Alcon 53.28
-3.55 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:59
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.50% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) mit Lock-In auf Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc
13:57
Vontobel: Entdecken Sie unsere neuen Single BRCs
08:29
SMI nach Kurssprung schwächer erwartet
07:23
Weekly-Hits: Healthcare – Fantasie durch Impfstofferfolge / Logistik – Wachstumschance trotz Corona
18.08.20
Berichtssaison geht zu Ende – CureVac startet durch | BX Swiss TV
17.08.20
Tracking the Economy in Real Time
14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.08.20
Schroders: Was kann uns die Covid-19-Krise im Kampf gegen den Klimawandel lehren?
11.08.20
Schroders: How private equity co-investments can accelerate investor returns following a crisis
10.08.20
Schroders: Was sind die langfristigen Aussichten für Investments im Gesundheitswesen?
mehr
Berichtssaison geht zu Ende – CureVac startet durch | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche- und Regeneron-Aktien fester: Roche arbeitet mit Regeneron an REGN-COV2
Achiko-Aktie zündet Kursrakete: Achiko meldet provisorisches Patent für Corona-Testkit an
Deshalb schwächelt der US-Dollar zu Euro und Franken
Zur Rose bleibt deutlich in den roten Zahlen - Zur Rose-Aktie gibt ab
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger mit negativen Vorzeichen
Dufry will US-Tochter Hudson wieder integrieren und von Börse nehmen - Dufry-Aktie im Minus, Hudson-Aktie hebt ab
SMI und DAX beenden Handel im Minus -- US-Börsen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit klaren Verlusten
CureVac-Aktie gefragt: CureVac vor Vertrag mit EU über 405 Millionen Corona-Impfdosen
Darum hat sich der Euro zum US-Dollar stabilisiert - Franken gewinnt an Stärke
Darum hält sich der Euro zum US-Dollar auf hohem Niveau - zum Franken höher

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX beenden Handel im Minus -- US-Börsen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit klaren Verlusten
Die US-Börsen notieren ohne gemeinsame Richtung. Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab sich im Donnerstagshandel schwächer. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich derweil mit rotem Vorzeichen. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost gaben am Donnerstag nach.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB