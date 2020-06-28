Special Report: VXI Global Solutions' Employee Safety and Business Continuity Shine in Response to Covid-19 in China

LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- June 29, 2020 – VXI Global Solutions, an award-winning customer experience (CX) management and business process management company, today released a summary report and best-practices guide on its Covid-19 response in China.

"Succeed Together: VXI China's Response to Covid-19" focuses on the company's actions during the Covid-19 crisis beginning in January 2020. It shares strategies for ensuring employee safety and offers practical tips for other businesses to manage future similar crises.

"The strength and resiliency of VXI China was remarkable during this unprecedented time," said David Zhou, VXI Co-Founder and Co-CEO. "In less than 24 hours, VXI China successfully moved 50 percent of its workforce to remote work in secure environments and within days nearly 8,000 employees were delivering business-continuity services to our clients."

SAFETY, BUSINESS CONTINUITY, BPO PLANNING

As the Covid-19 outbreak began in Wuhan, China, VXI China was among the first businesses to begin preparing its workforce for the extraordinary situation. VXI China President, Charlie Liu, along with the company's Co-Founders and Co-CEOs, David Zhou and Eva Wang, formed a cross-functional taskforce focused on three priorities:



Employee safety

Business continuity planning (BCP)

Strategic long-term support

The "Succeed Together" report offers a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to move 8,000 employees in 12 call centers across China to safe environments, launch remote operations in 24 hours, and provide near-continuous essential services to dozens of clients and their millions of end-customers.

"Our employees rose to the challenge of Covid-19," said VXI Vice President of Marketing Peter Mullen. "They volunteered to take extra shifts. They gathered safety supplies for teammates and delivered computers to their colleagues' homes. They reflected VXI's core corporate values in the most extraordinary ways."

Examples include Jianying Lan in Heibei, who visited 50 pharmacies during the Chinese New Year holiday to purchase enough face masks and disinfectant to supply her entire facility. In Changsha, Le Jing personally delivered more than 75 computers to his teammates homes, then secured enhanced home Internet connectivity for nearly 50 of them.

Within 24 hours, VXI China migrated 50 percent of its workforce to a work-at-home (WAH) environment, a remarkable achievement. Within days, the majority of agents joined with minimal disruption to business. It was "business as usual" for VXI.

THE RESULTS

By April, more than 90% of VXI China's workforce returned to onsite work. VXI safety protocol includes wearing face masks at all times and following a rigid adherence to social distancing. Sites are reconfigured to provide adequate space. Temperature checks are required before entering a facility, as is registration and isolation at home if a person is suspected of infection. Above all, hand washing is required and sanitation dispensers are readily available. During off hours, the facilities are thoroughly cleaned and disinfected. (See all of VXI's Covid-related communications.)

To date, VXI China has no known positive COVID-19 cases in its workforce. Knowing this can change any moment, VXI has developed a clear protocol for employees should there be a suspected or confirmed case, and cascaded this knowledge across its global workforce to emulate. VXI remains very vigilant in their preventative activities.

VXI SHARES BEST PRACTICES

The COVID-19 crisis reinforced VXI's passion for people and importance of relationships - with staff, customers, and government. Learning from the experience in China, VXI was able to establish and develop corporate WAH requirements as the pandemic moved across the world, adapting to each individual client and country criteria in our 43 global locations.

The company has prioritized safe environments via VXI's 10-Point Safety Plan and has engaged a strategic U.S. medical doctor as the VXI health education expert.

This report and how-to guide can be accessed as part of a four-part feature on the company's website https://vxi.com/blog/

ABOUT VXI GLOBAL SOLUTIONS LLC

VXI is a customer experience company, passionate about designing solutions that augment its clients' business processes to deliver higher revenue, greater profitability, and happier customers. Founded in 1998, the company has more than 35,000 employees across 43 locations in North and Latin America, Caribbean, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

VXI offers omnichannel customer care and growth services using technology and tools, including a unified communication platform and purpose-built productivity-enhancing applications that drive higher sales conversion, CSAT, and related key metrics for its clients. Known for its transformation mindset, the company's IT arm, Symbio, offers digital and business transformation solutions that are seeded in its innovation philosophy of co-creation and seamless augmentation. https://vxi.com

