14.08.2019 20:30:00

Special Olympics Georgia's Masters Bowling Tournament Returns To Warner Robins

ATLANTA, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia's own Warner Robins will once again host Special Olympics Georgia's Masters Bowling Tournament.

During this time, approximately 1,300 Special Olympics Georgia athletes and Unified Partners at the "masters" age level, over the age of 22 years, will arrive in the South Georgia town, along with over 300 coaches and 300 volunteers. The Tournament is free and open for fans of all ages to come watch and cheer on the athletes.

"We are excited to be back in Warner Robins for another Masters Bowling Tournament. We are extremely grateful for the friendship and gracious hospitality of Warner Robins. This is a huge event that our organization, athletes, and volunteers all look forward to, and we encourage all of our fans to come out and support our athletes and all of the individuals that work to make this event possible," commented Special Olympics Georgia CEO, Georgia Milton-Sheats.

Competition will start on Friday, August 16 and continue through the duration of the weekend. The Tournament will be held at Gold Cup Lanes and Robins Air Force Base Bowling Center (Robins Lanes).

The Opening Ceremony will also commence on Friday at Southside Baptist Church. Warner Robins' own Mayor Randy Toms will once again join us as this year's Grand Marshal alongside Co-Grand Marshal, Mason Massey, and WGXA News meteorologist Jeff Cox, who is the Tournament's Master of Ceremony. The Ceremony will feature the traditional Parade of Athletes, led in by Dan Bray, member of the Georgia State Patrol Honor Guard, as well as the Law Enforcement Torch Run, showcasing members of the Warner Robins Police Department.

Special Olympics Georgia would like to thank our 2019 Masters Bowling Presenting Sponsors, GEICO and Warner Robins Convention and Visitors Bureau.

For more information and a schedule, please visit www.specialolympicsga.org.

About Special Olympics Georgia
SOGA provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of sports for 26,841 individuals with intellectual disabilities. For more information visit www.SpecialOlympicsGA.org.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/special-olympics-georgias-masters-bowling-tournament-returns-to-warner-robins-300901313.html

SOURCE Special Olympics Georgia

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:49
Ölpreise steigen deutlich wegen Entspannung im Handelskonflikt
08:46
SMI nach Achterbahnfahrt fester
06:23
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Käufer können wichtige Unterstützung verteidigen / Julius Bär – Wichtiger Support getroffen
13.08.19
Vontobel: Beyond Meat, Tesla & Wirecard - Die Volatilitätsgiganten
12.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
12.08.19
Chefvolkswirt Gitzel: Die Wachstumssorgen werden größer
09.08.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Société Générale SA, BNP Paribas, ING
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09:04
Schroders: Fünf Dinge, die jeder Anleger über Disruption wissen muss
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Chefvolkswirt Gitzel: Die Wachstumssorgen werden grösser

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Warum der Euro zum Franken kurzzeitig auf neues Jahrestief fällt
Entspannung im Handelsstreit: USA wollen Erhebung von Strafzöllen auf manche chinesische Waren verschieben
Warum der Euro unter 1,09 Franken notiert - auch zum Dollar schwächer
Hat Tesla mit dem Megapack-Energiespeichersystem einen neuen Wachstumstreiber gefunden?
Rezessionsängste: SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Abschlägen -- US-Börsen tiefrot -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich in Grün
Umfrage: Merkel sympathischste Politikerin
Warren Buffett-Aktien: So wählt das Orakel von Omaha seine Investments aus
Etihad Airways setzt auf Schweizer Blockchain-Unternehmen
Entspannung im Handelsstreit: Wall Street beendet Handel mit Gewinnen -- SMI und DAX letztlich fester -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen auf rotem Terrain
Swiss Life-Aktie unentschlossen: Swiss Life steigert im Halbjahr unerwartet Betriebsgewinn

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Rezessionsängste: SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Abschlägen -- US-Börsen tiefrot -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Mittwoch nach. Auch die Anleger auf dem deutschen Börsenparkett waren in Verkaufslaune. Die Wall Street bricht ein. Lediglich an den Aktienmärkten in Asien ging es zur Wochenmitte bergauf.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB