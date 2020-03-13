13.03.2020 19:00:00

Special offers available at local dealership until end of the month

ELGIN, Ill., March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elgin Volkswagen, a dealership serving Elgin and the entire surrounding area, is currently hosting a happening dubbed the Not So Standard Spring Event. This event entails a plethora of offers of select Volkswagen vehicles, ranging from money off the MSRP to special lease rates and Sign then Drive options wherein no money down is required.

Offers in play for the Elgin VW Not So Standard Spring Event include the:

  • 2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0T SE with $7,000 off the MSRP.
  • 2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S Automatic available to be leased for $252 per month for a duration of 39 months. The lessee also gets an allotment of 7,500 miles per year.
  • 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0T S 4Motion available to lease at $311 per month for 39 months, likewise with an allotment of 7,500 miles per year.
  • 2019 Volkswagen Arteon (select models) available with 0% financing for 72 months plus $4,500 off the MSRP.
  • 2019 Volkswagen Atlas 3.6-liter V6 4Motion offered at a purchase price of $29,995.

Interested individuals should note that the lease offers above require no money due at signing, a zero dollar down payment, a zero dollar first month's payment and a zero dollar security deposit. None of the offers include tax, title, license or doc fees. Leasing and financing offers are only available for highly qualified customers. Financing must be performed through VCI (VW Credit, Inc.)

Those interested in taking advantage of the Not So Standard Spring Event at Elgin Volkswagen are encouraged to head to the dealership website at http://www.elginvw.com. Another option is to make a call using a telephone to 877-797-6424. Finally, ambitious individuals can head straight to the dealership's physical location at 2630 Auto Mall Drive, Elgin.

 

SOURCE Elgin VW

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14:36
Ölpreise vor größtem Wochenverlust seit 2008
10:00
Oil"s Supply-Demand Shock
09:33
Vontobel: derimail - Noch heute zeichnen - diverse Produkte mit 50% Barriere
06:50
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Neue Aufwärtswelle? / Credit Suisse – Im freien Fall
12.03.20
Der Ausverkauf geht weiter | BX Swiss TV
12.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
11.03.20
SMI kann Gewinne nicht halten
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.03.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzanlagen Unternehmerinnen wirkungsvoll unterstützen und einen Beitrag zur Schliessung der Kreditlücke leisten können
10.03.20
Schroders: Zehn falsche Annahmen über Stewardship
09.03.20
Schroders: Umweltthemen lassen chinesische Städte im Global Cities-Ranking abstürzen
mehr
Der Ausverkauf geht weiter | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche erhält Notfall-Zulassung für Corona-Test in USA - Aktie profitiert
SMI kurzzeitig über 9'000-Punkten -- DAX beendet Handel fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich tiefrot
Coronavirus und Ölpreis-Krieg: Credit Suisse reduziert Wachstumsprognose
Corona-Panik: Katastrophen-Fonds mit bestem Monat seit über zehn Jahren
Das Coronavirus und seine drastischen Folgen für die Schweizer Wirtschaft
Slack-Aktie zweistellig im Minus: Slack kann mit mehr Umsatz punkten
Medicago annonce la production d'un candidat-vaccin viable pour la COVID-19
Wall Street bricht fast zweistellig ein -- SMI stürzt letztlich weit unter 9'000-Punkte-Marke -- DAX schliesst mehr als 10 Prozent im Minus -- Indizes in Fernost mit starken Verlusten
u-blox weist leicht tieferen Umsatz aus und deutlich kleineren Gewinn - Aktie bricht ein
EZB hält Leitzinsen stabil und erhöht Nettoanleihekäufe

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI kurzzeitig über 9'000-Punkten -- DAX beendet Handel fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich tiefrot
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Freitag mit grünen Vorzeichen, während sich der deutsche Leitindex ebenfalls stabiliserte. Auch an den US-Börsen zeichnet sich eine Gegenbewegung ab. Die Märkte in Fernost waren erneut von hohen Abgaben geprägt.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB