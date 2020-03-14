14.03.2020 04:30:00

Special Learning, Inc. to Launch a New Online Portal Dedicated to the Topic of ABA in Schools

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Wednesday, March 11, Special Learning, Inc. kicked off their new live webinar series, "Addressing Challenging Behaviors Ethically in Schools Series" with behavior expert, Dr. Ronnie Detrich, PhD. The goal of the webinar series is to help bridge the gap between inclusion of students with problematic behaviors in the public school sector. Dr. Ronnie Detrich has over 5 decades of experience in working with schools and school districts that serve students with special needs to include autism, oppositional defiant disorder, disabilities, ADHD and other mood disorders. He has worked diligently and demonstrated methodologies in which schools and school districts alike can include students who engage in challenging and/or problem behaviors.

Dr. Ronnie was joined by Noor Sayed, a Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) in this area. There delivery of the webinar flowed synergistically as they addressed the attendees which included professionals, Board Certified Behavior Analysts, Psychologists, Speech Language Pathologists, Parents and Educators. They shared their case scenarios and discussed how-to comply with IDEA regulations, and "No child left behind," for a subset of students that previously may have been excluded from a free and appropriate education.

Upon conclusion of the first webinar and further discussion around the upcoming modules in the series, Special Learning, Inc. realized the need to provide professionals, educators and parents with more information, education and empowering tools to successfully assist students with challenging behaviors remain in the school setting. Special Learning, Inc is excited to announce the upcoming launch of https://www.ABAinSchools.com on April 3.

ADDRESSING CHALLENGING BEHAVIORS ETHICALLY IN SCHOOLS

Special Learning, Inc has teamed up with Dr. Ronnie Detrich, Ph.D. to tackle the need for Behavior Analysis in schools for students who display challenging behaviors. In the 5-part live webinar series called "Addressing Challenging Behaviors Ethically in Schools," Dr. Detrich and SMEs will demystify the barriers to treatment in schools This series modules are:

  • MODULE 1: How to Maximize the Value and Facilitate Collaboration Across Service Providers (LIVE March 11, 2020)

  • MODULE 2: Must-have Skills (and Understanding) for School-based BCBAs and Other Service Providers (LIVE April 8, 2020)

  • MODULE 3: Assessing Problem Behaviors in Schools and Developing a BIP Implementation Team (LIVE May 13, 2020)

  • MODULE 4: Using ABA Programming in Schools in a Collaborative Model to Begin to Manage Problem Behaviors (LIVE June 10, 2020)

  • MODULE 5: How to Implement Behavior Change Programs to Affect Sustainable, Positive Change (LIVE August 12, 2020)

"We are excited to announce that we will be launching a new online portal, ABAinSchools.com, to serve as a resource to help share and extend the importance of bridging the gap and increasing inclusion for students with challenging behaviors," said Karen Chung, CEO at Special Learning, Inc.

For more information about Addressing Challenging Behaviors Ethically in Schools Series, visit the Special Learning, Inc's website at https://www.special-learning.com. Please visit http://www.ABAinSchools.com on April 3rd.

SOURCE Special Learning Inc.

