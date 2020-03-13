Special Learning, Inc. to Host LIVE Broadcast on Ethical Considerations for Speech and Behavioral Therapist to Support Positive Client Outcomes

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Special Learning, Inc announced today the release of their new and advanced Live Webinar broadcast, SLP & BCBA Ethics Code Webinar Series. Special Learning, Inc, is a Continuing Education (CE) provider for the Behavior Analyst Certification Board (BACB), American Psychological Association (APA), and Quality Applied Behavior Analysis (QABA) and is known for their thought-leadership events on the topics of Ethics, Supervision, Autism, ADHD, and Multi-disciplinary collaboration. "This series, is the first-ever of its kind, whereby the dually-credentialled expert panelist, Tamara Kasper, CCC-SLP, BCBA with Subject Matter Experts (SME) will lead the way to uncovering how-to ethically and effectively collaborate with Speech Language Pathologists and Board Certified Behavior Analysts while practicing within each providers Scope of Practice through a case scenario that providers encounter in the clinic, home, and school-setting," said CEO and Founder, Karen Chung.

CHANGES TO THE AMERICAN SPEECH-LANGUAGE-HEARING ASSOCIATION (ASHA)

The American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA) recently announced that their certificants will soon be required to have Ethics Continuing Education credits as part to maintain their credential. Previously, ASHA licensed professionals did not require additional continuing education credits that incorporated the ASHA Code of Ethics.

As the field continues to expand, the inclusion of Ethics as a mandated criterion for continuing education has been well needed as new situations arise in practice. The Behavior Analysts Certification Board (BACB) has already implemented this practice and requires its certificants to obtain a minimum of 4 hours of Ethics related continuing education bi-annually to maintain their certification. In doing so, Behavior Analysts have consistently had to find new and fresh content that pushes Behavior Analyst practitioners to focus on treatment integrity but staying within the confines of their ethical code.

With the new requirements set-forth by ASHA, Special Learning, Inc., is working towards providing the most relevant Ethics related issues seen in both the field of Speech-Pathology and Applied Behavior Analysis by bridging the gap of each disciplines code of ethics and using a case-scenario to outline the framework to an ethical collaboration to support the clients of said services.

