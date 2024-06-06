|
06.06.2024 09:14:37
Special Dividend Declaration
FORESIGHT VCT PLC
LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46
SPECIAL DIVIDEND DECLARATION
6 JUNE 2024
Following a successful recent period of realisations, the Board of Foresight Vct plc is pleased to declare a special interim dividend of 7.0p per share, which will be paid on 28 June 2024.
The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 13 June 2024 and the record date for payment will be 14 June 2024.
This special dividend will be paid in addition to the final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2023 of 4.4p per share, which will be combined into a single payment to shareholders on 28 June 2024.
For further information, please contact:
Company Secretary:
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Gary Fraser Tel: 0203 667 8100
Investor Relations:
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181
Nachrichten zu Foresight Vct Plc
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Foresight Vct Plc
Smart investieren mit ETF-Sparplänen | BX Swiss TV
Wie sieht das Angebot für ETF-Sparpläne in der Schweiz aus? Was sind ETFs und welche Vorteile bietet ein ETF-Sparplan?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Nima Pouyan, Head of Switzerland & Liechtenstein ETF
Invesco Asset Management (Schweiz) AG im heutigen Experteninterview mit Olivia Hähnel von der BX Swiss.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI & DAX stärker - DAX überspringt 18'700-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegen sich zum Sitzungsstart aufwärts. An den asiatischen Märkten sind am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen zu beobachten.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}