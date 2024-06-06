Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’185 0.3%  SPI 16’189 0.3%  Dow 38’807 0.3%  DAX 18’716 0.8%  Euro 0.9708 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’068 0.7%  Gold 2’366 0.4%  Bitcoin 63’291 -0.3%  Dollar 0.8920 -0.2%  Öl 78.9 0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Sandoz124359842ABB1222171Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405DocMorris4261528Lonza1384101Idorsia36346343Swatch1225515
Top News
Roche-Aktie: Roche klagt Tochtergesellschaft von Sinocare an
Mai 2024: So schätzen Experten die EVOTEC-Aktie ein
Kurssturz bei Plug Power: Senator fordert Untersuchung der Milliarden-Kreditgarantie
SAP SE-Analyse: Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank) stuft SAP SE-Aktie mit Buy ein
Baader Bank mit Investmenttipp: Add-Note für SAP SE-Aktie
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

Foresight Vct Aktie [Valor: 12424850 / ISIN: GB00B68K3716]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
06.06.2024 09:14:37

Special Dividend Declaration

finanzen.net zero Foresight Vct-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Foresight Vct
0.84 GBP 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

FORESIGHT VCT PLC
LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46

SPECIAL DIVIDEND DECLARATION
6 JUNE 2024

Following a successful recent period of realisations, the Board of Foresight Vct plc is pleased to declare a special interim dividend of 7.0p per share, which will be paid on 28 June 2024.

The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 13 June 2024 and the record date for payment will be 14 June 2024.

This special dividend will be paid in addition to the final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2023 of 4.4p per share, which will be combined into a single payment to shareholders on 28 June 2024.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary:
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Gary Fraser Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations:
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181


Nachrichten zu Foresight Vct Plc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Foresight Vct Plc

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Smart investieren mit ETF-Sparplänen | BX Swiss TV

Wie sieht das Angebot für ETF-Sparpläne in der Schweiz aus? Was sind ETFs und welche Vorteile bietet ein ETF-Sparplan?

Diese Fragen beantwortet Nima Pouyan, Head of Switzerland & Liechtenstein ETF
Invesco Asset Management (Schweiz) AG im heutigen Experteninterview mit Olivia Hähnel von der BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Smart investieren mit ETF-Sparplänen | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

07:56 Goldpreis erreicht neue Höhen
06:16 UBS KeyInvest: S&P 500 – Standardwerte mit neuem Allzeithoch
05.06.24 Managing Risk With S&P 500 ESG Investments
05.06.24 SMI-Anleger werden vorsichtiger
05.06.24 Marktüberblick: Freenet nach Kaufempfehlung gesucht
04.06.24 Julius Bär: 9.10% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
04.06.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.25% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Kühne + Nagel, Lonza, Zurich Insurance
03.06.24 DAX 40 Wochenausblick: Alle Augen auf die EZB – NFPs am Freitag im Fokus
31.05.24 Smart investieren mit ETF-Sparplänen | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’630.09 18.63 OGSSMU
Short 12’856.28 13.76 Y4SSMU
Short 13’390.57 8.59 SS4MUU
SMI-Kurs: 12’185.33 06.06.2024 09:16:34
Long 11’601.73 19.22 UBSKQU
Long 11’340.00 13.87
Long 10’860.26 8.91 SSRM2U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Mt.Gox: Bitcoin-Transaktion im Milliardenwert - Unruhe am Kryptomarkt
Warum der Euro auf seine Gewinne nicht halten kann - Zum Franken etwas schwächer
Warum Jim Cramer empfiehlt, die NVIDIA-Aktie zu halten und nicht zu handeln - Gewinnmitnahmen durch Investoren
AMD präsentiert Konkurrenzprodukt für NVIDIAs Blackwell: Kann die AMD-Aktie zur NVIDIA-Aktie aufholen?
NVIDIA-Aktie mit Rekord: KI-Gigant erstmals drei Billionen Dollar wert
NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert NVIDIA-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in NVIDIA von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen
NVIDIA vor Aktiensplit: Das bedeutet die künstliche Verbilligung für Investoren
Snowflake und NVIDIA bündeln Kräfte im Bereich KI: Zusammenarbeit angekündigt
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger macht am Mittwochvormittag Boden gut
Neue Modellreihe: Lucid Motors setzt neue Massstäbe - Tesla unter Zugzwang

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit