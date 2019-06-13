Special Counsel Launches Cyber Security Solutions Services

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Special Counsel, a leading provider of consulting, attorney recruiting, legal talent, legal technology, and eDiscovery solutions, has announced the launch of the Cyber Security Solutions team. Part of Special Counsel's EQ, the company's legal consultancy division, this team will identify and mitigate cybersecurity risks around clients' business-critical functions and information. The team's primary responsibility will be to assist clients of all sizes with proactive cybersecurity projects and responsive engagements focused on incident and data breach response.

Leading this team as Vice President is Douglas Brush, who will focus on understanding clients' business operations and providing solutions that will have the greatest impact on reducing operational risk. Brush and his team will provide incident response, information governance, compliance and end-to-end preventative security solutions for Special Counsel's clients across the globe. His focus will remain on how to evolve the strategy for this division and help implement best-in-class services that address a variety of cybersecurity needs for clients.

Additionally, Brush and his team developed a highly advanced data mining platform to help law firms, insurance carriers and forensics companies digest raw data and create data breach notification lists under a tight deadline, with a predictable cost model. This new, unique offering will enable the experienced data breach review team to sort through volumes of impacted data and extract the precise information that was compromised, leading to a timely and efficient notification process for involved parties—a gamechanger for what's historically been an antiquated, risky and incomplete process.

"The global footprint and platform of Special Counsel is unmatched in the legal sector, and that's a big part of the reason why I decided to join the company," said Brush. "We're at the point now where technology is converging in ways that are pushing people into new territories, and with that comes legal and compliance issues that need mitigating. At Special Counsel, our global reach allows us to bring together different teams of people, across multiple disciplines, to help solve these problems for clients. We want to continue to achieve success in risk reduction now and in the future."

Brush is an information security executive with over 26 years of professional technology experience. He is a globally recognized expert in the field of cybersecurity, incident response, digital forensics, and information governance. He has conducted hundreds of investigations involving hacking, data breaches, trade secret theft, employee malfeasance, and a variety of other legal and compliance issues.

"Douglas has a wealth of experience in the cybersecurity space and an impressive history of providing holistic and insightful solutions to clients' cybersecurity and data governance needs," said Laurie Chamberlin, President of Special Counsel. "With Douglas on board, we look forward to bringing more thought leadership and cutting edge offerings to this influential sector of the legal industry."

Prior to joining Special Counsel, Brush held leadership roles with Kivu Consulting, Kraft Kennedy, and Duff & Phelps after founding several successful cybersecurity and technology consulting firms over the past two decades.

