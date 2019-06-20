Speaker Line-up Announced for Digital Marketing Leaders Summit Singapore 2019

SINGAPORE, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forward Leading has announced speakers for the Digital Marketing Leaders Summit Singapore 2019, the region's leading event where 150 ambitious marketers can discover, learn and experience the future of marketing and emerging technologies.

The Digital Marketing Leaders Summit will take place on September 11 & 12, at the Marina Bay Sands, Singapore.

The speaker line-up includes Robert Simons (Head of Merchant Marketing of PayPal), who will share insights into marketing automation and case studies; Mert Sanver (Senior Software Engineering Manager of Spotify), who will demonstrate how to drive growth with automated and orchestrated digital marketing.

Delegates also get to hear from Pratik Thakar, Head of Integrated Marketing Communications of Coca-Cola. Pratik has 18 years of industry experience covers stints in India, South East Asia and Greater China for Grey Group, McCann Worldgroup, Saatchi & Saatchi, DDB and Lowe. His presentation at this summit will focus on creating integrated brand experience in the digital world; Samit Mehrotra, Chief Marketing Officer of The Hershey Company will join the conversation of localising a global brand strategy.

This summit will shine a spotlight on engaging storytelling. Shilpa S Nath, AVP, Communications & Community Lead of DBS Bank will present strategies to truly engage audience and scale business.

The speaker line-up also includes leaders from CNN, Facebook, Grab, Levi's, Unilever, Singapore Post, P&G, Expedia, Millennium Hotels and Resorts, AkzoNobel, StashAway, Turner Broadcasting System, Tokio Marine Insurance Group, Carro and Income.

To view the agenda, please visit summit website here.

About Forward Leading Ltd.

Inform. Inspire. Connect. Our vision is to break through information barriers to help you reach your objectives.

Through our offline events and online content, we bring together expertise across the globe to break through information barriers between business functions, industries and regions, therefore to meet your objectives and transform your business.

Working with some of the most inspirational CEOs, entrepreneurs, innovators and creative thinkers of this generation, our summits are staged in premier global locations and cover today's most advanced and progressive business subjects.



