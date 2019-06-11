SPD Bank Hong Kong's Assets Surpass HK$100 billion A milestone on its 8th anniversary

HONG KONG, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co., Ltd., Hong Kong Branch ("SPD Bank Hong Kong" or "the Company") is celebrating its eighth anniversary in 2019. Over the past eight years, SPD Bank Hong Kong has been continuously expanding its investment banking, financial market and private banking businesses. Today, SPD Bank Hong Kong is a commercial bank with an asset value exceeding HK$100 billion. Its total assets have grown from HK$6.638 billion at the end of 2011 to HK$187.169 billion at the end of 2018, posting a compound annual growth rate of 61.13%.

Ms. Zhang Li, Chief Executive Officer of SPD Bank Hong Kong, attributed the Company's success to a conducive market condition in Hong Kong, along with strong demand from many Chinese enterprises to participate in the international economy in recent years. Hong Kong, as one of the world's leading financial centers, is well positioned to offer many opportunities with its advantages of a vibrant financial market, well-established regulatory system and a vast base of international talent. Against this backdrop, SPD Bank Hong Kong has successfully accelerated its local business and cross-boundary financial services, assuming the role of a bridgehead for SPD Bank's internationalization strategy.

Over the years, SPD Bank Hong Kong has been riding on the positioning of Hong Kong as an international financial center and the opportunities arising from the Hong Kong-Shanghai financial collaboration to drive its local and cross-boundary financial businesses. The Company strives to provide a professional, diversified and holistic range of financial services, including bilateral loans, bond underwriting, asset custodian, merger & acquisition financing, aerospace financing, syndicated loans, trade financing, forex and interest risk management and private banking business to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions. SPD Bank Hong Kong has become a premium platform for cross-boundary financial services, thus earning a progressive, professional and trustworthy brand image and positive word of mouth in the international financial market.

With the accelerated internationalization of the renminbi, SPD Bank Hong Kong, as one of the first market participants of Bond Connect, provides one-stop services for foreign investors, from applying to be a Bond Connect investor, selecting bonds, buying bonds, to performing renminbi hedging, custodian and settlement. As at the end of 2018, SPD Bank Hong Kong's full-year transaction volume in Bond Connect totaled HK$121.09 billion, accounting for 14.5% of the total transaction volume among more than 500 foreign participants, giving the Company a leading position in market share.

In 2018, with its extensive experience in bond issuance and forming bank consortiums, SPD Bank Hong Kong was appointed as the lead arranger and joint bookrunner to issue US$5 billion multi-year fixed/floating rate senior unsecured notes for Tencent Holdings; to arrange a US$1.3 billion syndicated term loan for Chow Tai Fook Enterprise; to arrange a HK$11.8 billion syndicated term loan for Haitong International; and to issue US$700 million 5-year and US$250 million 10-year fixed rate senior unsecured notes for ICBC Financial Leasing as the deal's global coordinator, lead arranger and joint bookrunner.

Along with its progressive development of financial services underpinned by innovation, SPD Bank Hong Kong never ceases to fulfill its social responsibilities and reward the society. The Company continually supports and participates in philanthropy and charity causes. Since 2017, SPD Bank Hong Kong and St James Settlement has jointly launched the "SPD Youth Care Programme" to support healthy development of young people. The Company has also been actively participating in philanthropic activities, including the Community Chest's Walk for Millions (Hong Kong Island).

Looking ahead, Ms. Zhang added that SPD Bank Hong Kong will join hands with the local and overseas branches of SPD Bank to create synergy among a commingling network to accelerate the implementation of the Group's international strategy. At the same time, SPD Bank Hong Kong will continue to accelerate its business momentum to drive business growth and earnings as well as to offer more comprehensive financial solutions to customers.

