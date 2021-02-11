SMI 10’852.9100 0.3%  SPI 13’543 0.3%  Dow 31’332 -0.3%  DAX 14’041 0.8%  Euro 1.1 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’672 0.6%  Gold 1’827 -0.9%  Bitcoin 42’587 6.4%  Dollar 0.8905 0.0%  Öl 61.2 0.2% 
11.02.2021 19:32:00

SPA'S President and CEO, William Vantine, Appointed to Another Term as a Member of NASA's International Space Station Advisory Committee

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. William Vantine, President and CEO of Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc., has been appointed by NASA's Associate Administrator for Human Exploration and Operations, Kathryn L. Lueders, to another term as a member of the NASA International Space Station (ISS) Advisory Committee. 

Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Systems Planning and Analysis)

The Advisory Committee, chaired by Lt. General Thomas P. Stafford, USAF (Ret.), is tasked with providing advice and recommendations to NASA on all aspects related to the safety and operational readiness of the ISS and to assess the possibilities for using the ISS for future space exploration. As a committee member, Dr. Vantine will participate in both independent and joint meetings with Russia's Roscosmos Advisory Expert Council to assess ISS spaceflight operations and any additional issues identified in accordance with the committee charter.

"It is my honor and privilege to continue to serve on this Advisory Committee, and I look forward to supporting NASA, our Nation, and all of our International Partners in ensuring the continued success of the International Space Station," Dr. Vantine said. "The work we are doing on the ISS is key to learning how to live and work in space and to our nation's further development of innovative technologies."

Systems Planning and Analysis provides innovative and leading edge solutions integrating technical, operational, programmatic, policy, and business factors in support of important national security objectives. Our capabilities include Advanced Analytics; Software Tool Development; System Engineering and Safety Analysis; Strategy, Policy and Compliance; and Program and Acquisition Management. Our employees have expertise in many domains, including Land, Undersea, Surface and Air Warfare Operations; Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned Systems and Counter Systems; Nuclear Deterrence Policy, Safety and Security; Defense Industrial Base; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; and Hypersonics. To learn more about SPA, please visit www.spa.com and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spas-president-and-ceo-william-vantine-appointed-to-another-term-as-a-member-of-nasas-international-space-station-advisory-committee-301227150.html

SOURCE Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc.

