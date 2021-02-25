SMI 10’659 -0.6%  SPI 13’310 -0.6%  Dow 31’445 -1.6%  DAX 13’879 -0.7%  Euro 1.1029 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’685 -0.6%  Gold 1’772 -1.8%  Bitcoin 44’389 -1.4%  Dollar 0.9052 -0.2%  Öl 66.7 -0.9% 
25.02.2021 21:00:00

Spartech Donates Anti-Fog Face Shield Materials to Provide PPE Products for Indiana Hospitals

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spartech, a leading plastics manufacturer of engineered thermoplastic materials and specialty packaging products, recently donated essential anti-fog plastic materials to an engineered plastics product company that provided complimentary medical-grade face shields and personal protective equipment (PPE) to Indiana area hospitals.

(PRNewsfoto/Spartech)

Spartech supplied polyethylene terephthalate glycol sheets, commonly known as PETG, thermoplastic polyester that offers significant chemical resistance, durability and excellent formability. The material is clear coated with an anti-fog property making it a valuable element of face shields used by medical personnel as a protective measure when treating patients for COVID-19 and other procedures.

"When the Indiana-based company placed an order with us, we discovered how it was to be used and were very happy to make a donation of materials that exceeded the original request," said Spartech Sales and Business Development Manager Todd Niemuth. "With healthcare workers giving selflessly of themselves, especially during COVID-19, we think this donation is the right thing to do as a company."

This is the latest example of Spartech's dedication to partnering with companies to donate high-quality PPE supplies to medical professionals and helping to make a positive difference in the healthcare environment.

About Spartech
Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri with a unique innovation center and 15 manufacturing facilities located throughout the United States, Spartech is a leading plastics manufacturer of engineered thermoplastic materials and specialty packaging products. Meeting exact standards for everything from food packaging to aerospace and automotive applications, Spartech continues to make a world of difference with sustainable, diverse, reliable and innovative products including UltraTuf™, Royalite®, Korad™, PreservaPak™, and Polycast®. https://spartech.com/

Media Contact:
For Spartech
Sheldon Ripson
sheldon@spokemarketing.com
636-751-5733

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spartech-donates-anti-fog-face-shield-materials-to-provide-ppe-products-for-indiana-hospitals-301235989.html

SOURCE Spartech

