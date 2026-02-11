Spartacus Acquisition a Aktie 57468300 / US84677L1098
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
11.02.2026 13:38:58
Spartacus Acquisition Prices IPO Of 20 Mln Units At $10/Unit
(RTTNews) - Spartacus Acquisition Corp. II Unit (TMTSU), Wednesday announced pricing of its initial public offering of 20 million units at $10.00 per unit.
Each unit consists of one share of the company's Class A common stock and one-third of one redeemable warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share.
The units will begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on February 11 under the ticker symbol "TMTSU."
The offering is expected to close on February 12, 2026.
Nachrichten zu Spartacus Acquisition Corporation Registered Shs -A-
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Spartacus Acquisition Corporation Registered Shs -A-
2 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Sandoz & Siemens Energy mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
NEU✅ Sandoz
NEU✅ Siemens Energy
weiter im Fokus: Howmet Aerospace
inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Dollarama
❌ JP Morgan Chase
https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: SMI in Grün -- DAX gibt leicht nach -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Grün - Tokio im Feiertag
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legt am Mittwoch leicht zu. Der deutsche Leitindex verbucht leichte Verluste. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes präsentierten sich zur Wochenmitte freundlich.