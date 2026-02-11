Spartacus Acquisition Prices IPO Of 20 Mln Units At $10/Unit

(RTTNews) - Spartacus Acquisition Corp. II Unit (TMTSU), Wednesday announced pricing of its initial public offering of 20 million units at $10.00 per unit.

Each unit consists of one share of the company's Class A common stock and one-third of one redeemable warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share.

The units will begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on February 11 under the ticker symbol "TMTSU."

The offering is expected to close on February 12, 2026.