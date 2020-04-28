+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserer Umfrage zum Thema Anlageprodukte teil! +++ -w-
28.04.2020 21:24:00

Sparklight® Extends COVID-19 Response Efforts Through June 30

PHOENIX, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparklight today announced that it will extend its commitment to the Federal Communications Commission's Keep Americans Connected Pledge in an effort to provide continued connectivity for customers and communities and to ease the financial burden of those impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Sparklight originally committed to the pledge on March 13, 2020, and it will now extend the following activities through June 30, 2020:

  • Waiving of late charges and suspending disconnection of internet services for residential and small business customers who are unable to pay their bill due to disruptions caused by the pandemic.
  • Opening of free WiFi hotspots in local office parking lots and other public areas across its footprint for public use during the crisis in order to keep individuals and communities connected. Sparklight and the other Cable One family of brands have opened more than 140 WiFi hotspots since March 16, 2020, and work continues to open additional WiFi hotspots in other public areas.

Beyond the pledge actions, the company will also continue to make available through June 30, 2020 a low-cost 15 Mbps residential internet plan for $10 per month to help low-income families and those impacted from coronavirus challenges, such as seniors and college students.  

"Access to internet service is critical during these unprecedented times, and we remain committed to ensuring our customers and communities stay connected to family, work, school and information," said Julie Laulis, President and CEO. 

Customers can call 877-692-2253 for more information. 

About Sparklight
Sparklight® is a leading broadband communications provider and part of the Cable One family of brands, which serves more than 900,000 residential and business customers in 21 states. Sparklight provides consumers with a wide array of connectivity and entertainment services, including high-speed internet and advanced Wi-Fi solutions, cable television and phone service. Sparklight Business provides scalable and cost-effective products for businesses ranging in size from small to mid-market, in addition to enterprise, wholesale and carrier customers.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sparklight-extends-covid-19-response-efforts-through-june-30-301048731.html

SOURCE Sparklight

