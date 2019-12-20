<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
20.12.2019 10:39:34

SpareBank 1 SMN: Savings programme – subscription period closed

In reference to public announcement dated 17 December 2019 regarding the savings programme in SpareBank 1 SMN. The subscription period is now closed.

904 employees have elected to participate in the programme and the total savings amount is NOK 17,934,000 for 2020 which means that 56 per cent of total employees in the bank and its subsidiaries are participating.

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Apple / Alphabet / Microsoft 51176412 55.00 % 8.00 %
Georg Fischer AG / OC Oerlikon N / Schindler PS / Stadler Rail AG 51176413 69.00 % 7.60 %
Lonza Group N / Pfizer Inc. / Roche AG 51176414 65.00 % 7.20 %

See public announcements dated 17,18 and 19 December 2019 to see participation from the primary insiders.

Trondheim, 20 December 2019

Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:
CFO, Kjell Fordal, tel. +47 905 41 672

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Sparebanken Midt-NorgePrimary Capital Cert.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Sparebanken Midt-NorgePrimary Capital Cert.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

09:37
Credit Suisse: 6% p.a. auf Geberit, LafargeHolcim, ABB in CHF | 60% Barriere | 2 Jahre Laufzeit | Neu in Zeichnung
09:28
DAX: Rally nährt Hoffnung
07:17
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Korrektur im Aufwärtstrend / Adecco – Abwärtskorrektur durch?
19.12.19
Vontobel: Starbucks: Die Weichen für Wachstum sind gestellt
19.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc
18.12.19
Comparis-Einschätzung zur Zinssituation 2020 | BX Swiss TV
16.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09.12.19
Zinskurven weltweit – was sie über das Wachstum 2020 verraten
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
Comparis-Einschätzung zur Zinssituation 2020 | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Sparebanken Midt-NorgePrimary Capital Cert. 97.80 -0.41% Sparebanken Midt-NorgePrimary Capital Cert.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Swatch-Tochter ETA mit Verkaufsverbot belegt - Aktie von schwachen Exportzahlen belastet
Clariant-Aktie legt zu: Clariant verkauft Division in Milliarden-Deal
Jeff Bezos glaubt an Amazons Untergang - So will er das Unvermeidliche aufhalten
Deutsche Bank: So könnte es für Bitcoin & Co. in den nächsten zehn Jahren weitergehen
BIS fordert eine strengere Handhabung von Bitcoin und Co.
Wall Street geht höher in den Feierabend -- SMI beendet den Handel etwas fester -- DAX letztlich kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit Abschlägen
Tesla-Aktie knackt 400-Dollar-Marke und rauscht an Daimler und BMW vorbei
Schmolz+Bickenbach gibt Resultate des Bezugsrechtsangebots bekannt - Aktie schwächer
Novartis will teuerstes Medikament der Welt bis zu 100 Mal kostenlos abgeben
Übernahmekampf um JUST EAT verschärft sich - JUST EAT- und Takeaway.com-Aktie mit Verlusten

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI fester -- DAX im Plus -- Aktienmärkte in Fernost mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es leicht nach oben. Asiens Börsen notieren vor dem Wochenende uneinheitlich.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten