+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
30.10.2019 15:00:00

SpareBank 1 SMN : Notice of meeting of the Supervisory Board on 20-21 November 2019

Notice is hereby given of a meeting of the Supervisory Board on Wednesday 20-21 November 2019 at SpareBank 1 SMN, Trondheim.

See enclosure

?This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Amazon.com Inc. / Apple Inc. / Alphabet Inc. (A) / Microsoft Corp. 50548769 55.00 % 9.00 %
Hugo Boss AG (Vz) / L"Oréal S.A. / LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE 50548770 55.00 % 8.20 %
Aegon N.V. / AXA S.A. / Munich Re Ltd. 50548771 55.00 % 7.70 %



Attachment

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Sparebanken Midt-NorgePrimary Capital Cert.mehr Nachrichten