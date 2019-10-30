|
30.10.2019 15:00:00
SpareBank 1 SMN : Notice of meeting of the Supervisory Board on 20-21 November 2019
Notice is hereby given of a meeting of the Supervisory Board on Wednesday 20-21 November 2019 at SpareBank 1 SMN, Trondheim.
See enclosure
?This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
