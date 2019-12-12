+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Jetzt an der Umfrage zum Thema ETFs teilnehmen +++ -w-
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
12.12.2019 08:08:41

SpareBank 1 SMN: Mandatory notification of trade – SpareBank 1 SMN’s savings programme allocates equity certificates

SpareBank 1 SMN – Mandatory notification of trade – SpareBank 1 SMN’s savings programme allocates equity certificates

The equity certificates purchased by SpareBank 1 SMN on 6 and 9 December 2019 for use in the group’s savings programme for employees, have been distributed to the employees at a price of NOK 97.78 per equity certificate in accordance with their savings amount.

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Amazon.com Inc. / Apple Inc. / Netflix Inc. / Walt Disney Co. 51176388 50.00 % 8.60 %
Apple / Alphabet / Microsoft 51176389 65.00 % 8.00 %
Credit Suisse Group N / Partners Group Hldg. AG / UBS Group AG 51176390 69.00 % 7.80 %

Following this, the savings programme has 704,242 equity certificates. After allocation the bank owns 625 equity certificates.

As participants in the savings programme, the primary insiders below have been allocated equity certificates as follows: 

Name:Allocated no. equity certificates:New total holding of equity certificates*:
Cathrine Aunvik631,461
Rolf Jarle Brøske637,134
Tomm Bøyesen635,823
Kjell Fordal63245,883
Vegard Helland6334,773
Kjersti Hønstad634,485
Inge Lindseth634,034
Nelly Maske6320,854
Ola Neråsen6342,335
Margrethe L. Resellmo17398
Berit Rustad633,546
Camilla Stang17398
Christina Straub17652
Hans Tronstad631,466

*) incl. close associates

Trondheim, 11 December 2019
                                                                                                    
Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:
Executive Vice President, Finance, Kjell Fordal, tel. 905 41 672


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Sparebanken Midt-NorgePrimary Capital Cert.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Sparebanken Midt-NorgePrimary Capital Cert.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11.12.19
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
11.12.19
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
11.12.19
Raiffeisen: Produkt im Fokus
11.12.19
Saudi-Arabien benötigt höheren Ölpreis
11.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Beyond Meat Inc
11.12.19
SMI schafft noch die Wende
10.12.19
Notenbank & Brexit: Spannende Tage voraus!
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
26.11.19
Schroders: Die wachsende Bedeutung chinesischer A-Aktien in acht Bildern
mehr
Notenbank & Brexit: Spannende Tage voraus!

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Sparebanken Midt-NorgePrimary Capital Cert. 97.60 -1.21% Sparebanken Midt-NorgePrimary Capital Cert.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Aramco mit Weltrekord-Börsengang: Erstkurs der Aramco-Aktie überzeugt
UBS muss sich wegen US-Hypothekenpapieren vor Gericht verantworten
Credit Suisse rudert bei Rendite-Zielen zurück - Aktie verliert leicht
Wall Street schliesst mit Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst mit positiver Tendenz -- DAX im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost gehen überwiegend freundlich aus dem Handel
US-Notenbank hält Zinsen stabil - Signal für lange Pause
Senkung Kassenbeitrag zu Betriebsrenten diese Woche im Bundestag
ABB-Aktien dank positiver Analystenkommentare im Plus
Ex-PIMCO-CEO El-Erian warnt vor Rezession: Diese Massnahmen ergreift er
Chevron-Aktie schwach: Chevron schreibt wegen niedriger Gaspreise bis zu 11 Milliarden USD ab
Anleger unterschätzen womöglich die Gefahr einer Rezession im nächsten Jahr

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX stabil erwartet -- Börsen in Fernost uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Leitindex dürften wenig bewegt in den Donnerstagshandel starten. Die Börsen in Asien finden am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;