12.12.2019 08:08:41
SpareBank 1 SMN: Mandatory notification of trade – SpareBank 1 SMN’s savings programme allocates equity certificates
SpareBank 1 SMN – Mandatory notification of trade – SpareBank 1 SMN’s savings programme allocates equity certificates
The equity certificates purchased by SpareBank 1 SMN on 6 and 9 December 2019 for use in the group’s savings programme for employees, have been distributed to the employees at a price of NOK 97.78 per equity certificate in accordance with their savings amount.
Following this, the savings programme has 704,242 equity certificates. After allocation the bank owns 625 equity certificates.
As participants in the savings programme, the primary insiders below have been allocated equity certificates as follows:
|Name:
|Allocated no. equity certificates:
|New total holding of equity certificates*:
|Cathrine Aunvik
|63
|1,461
|Rolf Jarle Brøske
|63
|7,134
|Tomm Bøyesen
|63
|5,823
|Kjell Fordal
|63
|245,883
|Vegard Helland
|63
|34,773
|Kjersti Hønstad
|63
|4,485
|Inge Lindseth
|63
|4,034
|Nelly Maske
|63
|20,854
|Ola Neråsen
|63
|42,335
|Margrethe L. Resellmo
|17
|398
|Berit Rustad
|63
|3,546
|Camilla Stang
|17
|398
|Christina Straub
|17
|652
|Hans Tronstad
|63
|1,466
*) incl. close associates
Trondheim, 11 December 2019
Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:
Executive Vice President, Finance, Kjell Fordal, tel. 905 41 672
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
