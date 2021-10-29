|
29.10.2021 07:01:00
SpareBank 1 SMN: Key information relating to cash dividend
Sparebanken Midt-NorgePrimary Capital Cert.
143.20 NOK 0.14%
The Board of Directors of SpareBank 1 SMN has decided to distribute the remaining cash dividend of NOK 3.10 per ECC for the accounting year of 2020, in accordance with the authorisation granted by the Supervisory Board on 25 March 2021.
Dividend amount: NOK 3.10
Declared currency: NOK
Last day including right: 1 November 2021
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|BioNTech SE / Merck & Co. Inc. / Moderna Inc.
|113136728
|59.00 %
|17.50 %
|Companie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA / Dufry AG / Flughafen ZÃ¼rich AG
|114087134
|65.00 %
|14.00 %
|AMS AG / Tesla Inc.
|114087135
|55.00 %
|13.00 %
Ex-date: 2 November 2021
Record date: 3 November 2021
Payment date: 9 November 2021
Date of approval: 28 October 2021
This information is published in accordance with the requirements in Oslo Børs' issuer rules.