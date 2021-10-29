SMI 12’153 0.5%  SPI 15’668 0.7%  Dow 35’730 0.7%  DAX 15’696 -0.1%  Euro 1.0641 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’234 0.3%  Gold 1’794 -0.3%  Bitcoin 56’117 1.6%  Dollar 0.9122 0.0%  Öl 84.6 0.1% 
Sparebanken Midt-NorgePrimary Capital Cert. Aktie [Valor: 350548 / ISIN: NO0006390301]
29.10.2021 07:01:00

SpareBank 1 SMN: Key information relating to cash dividend

Sparebanken Midt-NorgePrimary Capital Cert.
143.20 NOK 0.14%
The Board of Directors of SpareBank 1 SMN has decided to distribute the remaining cash dividend of NOK 3.10 per ECC for the accounting year of 2020, in accordance with the authorisation granted by the Supervisory Board on 25 March 2021.

Dividend amount: NOK 3.10

Declared currency: NOK

Last day including right: 1 November 2021

Ex-date:  2 November 2021

Record date: 3 November 2021

Payment date: 9 November 2021

Date of approval: 28 October 2021

This information is published in accordance with the requirements in Oslo Børs' issuer rules.


